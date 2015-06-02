Clear-Com Presents Connectivity and Wireless Communication Solutions at InfoComm 2015

Clear-Com® will present its latest communication and connectivity tools at InfoComm 2015. These products demonstrate Clear-Com’s pedigree as a full system solution company, able to offer not only robust and reliable voice communication systems but also the glue that binds entire AV networks together.

The FreeSpeak II 1.9GHz roaming wireless solution has already proven to be an exceptional wireless intercom system for large scale productions. It supports up to five separate channels per wireless beltpack, providing more expansive roaming coverage using multiple antennas. When combined with the unrivalled flexibility of the Eclipse-HX Digital Matrix Frame, the result is a wireless intercom system with connections to well over 16 partylines and the flexibility to seamlessly cover difficult buildings and remote zones.

New for InfoComm and in addition to the 1.9GHz products, FreeSpeak II can also operate in the 2.4GHz frequency band with new system components. Even though the new FreeSpeak II 2.4GHz will have a separate yet similar set of beltpacks and transceiver antennas to the 1.9GHz version, the same base station or matrix integrated FreeSpeak II systems can co-operate with a mix of 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz beltpacks and antennas thus increasing both the quantity of wireless users and cell roaming area.

The LQ Series is a family of connectivity devices for linking intercom and audio systems over LAN, WAN or IP networks. The LQ Series can be used for intercom conversation, networked music performances and for audio signals that need to be transported between different facilities. The compact LQ throw-down devices enable connections of 2-wire partyline with call signaling and 4-wire audio over LAN, WAN or Internet IP infrastructures. The LQ Series has a 2-wire (LQ-2W2) or 4-wire (LQ-4W2) option.

ProGrid™* is a fiber-based infrastructure system that enables users to transport and distribute audio, intercom, video and control data. Based on the open AES3 and AES10 (MADI) standards, ProGrid provides fiber-based transport, routing and format conversion as well as distribution of audio, intercom, video and control data with full management and diagnostic capabilities over the Optocore® and SANE platform. A versatile, modular approach enables users to match the demands of a specific system need and budget, and to manage future expansion. The system is also quick to set up and break down.

Simon Browne, Director of Product Management, Clear-Com, said, “We’re excited to bring our latest Clear-Com wireless and connectivity products to InfoComm this year, as well as our extensive range of intercom products. Our cost-effective and robust solutions, whether wired or wireless, are built for many installations that are in need of reliable and robust communications.”

*ProGrid family was first debuted a year ago, but the complete family is now available for sales.