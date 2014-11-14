CLEAR-COM BRINGS NEW COMMUNICATIONS, CONNECTIVITY AND TRANSPORT SOLUTIONS TO LDI 2014

At the upcoming LDI 2014 exhibition in Las Vegas, Clear-Com® will demonstrate its continued commitment in linking communication groups together with its latest intercom, signal transport and intercom connectivity (ICON) solutions. These new solutions can save users time and money, while making their workflows much more efficient.

Clear-Com will present the new LQ™ Series, a new family of ICON devices for linking intercom and audio systems over IP networks. Visitors will also see the new FreeSpeak II™ wireless intercom system, a DECT-based offering that operates in the license-free band 1.92 to 1.93 GHz. In addition, we will be showing ProGrid™, the synchronous, optical fiber transport solution for audio, intercom, video, and data.

As a low audio latency communication link, LQ Series can be used for natural intercom conversation, networked music performances and for audio signals that are transported between different facilities. Based on Clear-Com's patented I.V.Core® technology, the compact LQ throw-down devices enable connections of 2-wire partyline with call signaling and 4-wire audio over LAN, WAN or Internet IP infrastructures. LQ Series has a 2-wire (LQ-2W2) or 4-wire (LQ-4W2) option. The LQ-2W2 is both Clear-Com and RTS TW compatible. A maximum of six LQ IP interfaces can be linked together in any 2- or 4-wire combination.

The recent release of FreeSpeak II™ places it as the preferred DECT-based, all-roaming wireless communication solution in the United States and Canada for live event, broadcast, sport production, industrial, military and government applications. Operating in the license-free 1.92 to 1.93 GHz band, FreeSpeak II has been demonstrating its advanced roaming capabilities across large-scale, multi-zone production areas.

The system supports up to 20 full-duplex wireless beltpacks and 10 antennas connected to one base station or fully integrated into the Clear-Com Eclipse HX digital matrix system. The base station has connections for two partylines and four 4-wires, including a dedicated SA output and program audio input. With the full-duplex 7kHz bandwidth, the digital ‘Clear-Com Sound’ reduces ear fatigue after extended usage and delivers clear intelligibility of every word said into the system.

Clear-Com will also highlight ProGrid™, the highly resilient and scalable platform for carrying, distributing, and routing high capacity of audio, intercom and video signals, as well as control data, across long distances without compromising its performance, speed, or quality. ProGrid is based on the open AES3 and AES10 (MADI) standards, providing fiber-based transport, routing and format conversion with full management and diagnostic capabilities using the Optocore® and SANE technologies.

“We are excited to confirm our commitment to the live event and live entertainment markets by showing off our latest innovations at LDI 2014,” said Michael Rucker, Director of Sales–North and South America at Clear-Com. “Clear-Com has been a part of this vibrant market since the beginning. We are pleased to show our latest wired and wireless intercom systems as well as our innovative connectivity and infrastructure solutions. Setting up, managing and using our communication and transport products is quicker and easier than ever before, which allows users to concentrate on providing the best performance possible.”

The complete line of Clear-Com’s new and enhanced products will be available for demonstration at LDI 2014 on booth 1752.