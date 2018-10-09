CIS Group Adds Facilis Technology Shared Storage to Product Offerings

HUDSON, MA (October 9, 2018) –Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, and CIS Group Corporation, a leading distributor and digital media systems designer and integrator covering the United States and Brazil, today announced the addition of Facilis shared storage products to the CIS solutions portfolio.

CIS Group will carry the entire line of Facilis storage products including TerraBlock network shared storage, FastTracker Asset Tracking, and storage/archival solutions.

Unlike traditional NAS (Network Attached Storage) systems, Facilis is a shared file system and avoids the workflow issues inherent in NAS when used in a cross-platform creative environment. With simple project-based volume management and user access control, administrators can manage Fibre Channel and Ethernet clients with the same multi-user write access. Facilis shared storage systems have additional improvements on NAS, including local-attached volume appearance, cross-connectivity failover, and one-touch remote volume mounting.

“In addition to raw performance, ease of administration, efficient media management and value per terabyte, having seamless Fibre Channel and Ethernet support is an important requirement for many customers,” said Shane Rodbourn, Sr. Vice President & General Manager, Facilis. “We’re pleased to offer this combination of flexibility and performance to CIS Group’s customers.”

“Facilis has a reputation for excellence with its customers across the media and entertainment industry,” said Matt Silva, Director of Corporate Development at CIS Group. “This makes Facilis a perfect complement to our industry-leading solutions designed for the rigors of modern post-production and broadcast workflows.”