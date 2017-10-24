Cineo Lighting Expands Its European Reseller Network

HALF MOON BAY, CA, OCTOBER 24, 2017 - Cineo Lighting, a leader in the production of lighting systems for the motion picture, television and broadcast industries, announces new initiative to grow its list of European resellers in response to an ever-growing catalog of lighting technology solutions.





As Cineo continues to grow its leading-edge product line for the film, broadcast, corporate, education and government studio lighting applications, the need for additional distribution channels increased. Until now, the company had distributed its products exclusively through Lights Camera Action Ltd. (LCA). In an effort to meet product demand and expand its relationships throughout the European market, Cineo Lighting is in the process of increasing its list of resellers to include Spain, Italy, France and the Netherlands.





"Cineo's expert reputation made its way across the pond and has given way to new opportunities across Europe," says Rich Pierceall, CEO, Cineo Lighting. "Our relationship with LCA will remain critical to our continued success in Europe, but as Cineo continues to grow and introduce new lighting technologies, developing additional direct relationships is imperative for meeting customer demands."





Cineo Lighting's European resellers now include Moncada, Y Lorenzo SA, a technology company founded in 1950 and located in Madrid Spain, whose lines of business includes the wholesale distribution of electronic parts and electronic communications equipment. Italian distributor ZAlight is located near Milan and known for its professional experience in leading broadcast and entertainment companies. BBP Light bv, out of Amsterdam, has been importing and selling lighting solutions for the film, video and photography industries over the last 25 years throughout the Netherlands. French manufacturer of lighting equipment for television, cinema and theater, Euro Light System, founded in 1996 distributes exclusive new professional equipment, which now includes Cineo Lighting.





For more information about Cineo Lighting and its distribution network visit www.cineolighting.com/buyrent.





About Cineo Lighting

Cineo Lighting LLC was founded to produce the highest quality lighting systems available for the motion picture, television, and photography industries. By pioneering cutting-edge technologies, Cineo creates high-output, compact light sources for image capture, in all power ranges, which exceed the capabilities of traditional lighting tools.