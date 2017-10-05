Cineo Lighting Brings New Standard 410 and Full Range of Lighting Solutions to WFX 2017

HALF MOON BAY, CA, OCTOBER 5, 2017 - Cineo Lighting, a leader in the production of lighting systems for the motion picture, television and broadcast industries, will showcase its new Standard 410 (S410) along with several of its innovative lighting solutions for the house of worship market at WFX 2017.





"Cineo looks forward to attending the largest worship expo in the United States," says Rich Pierceall, CEO, Cineo Lighting. "Our new Standard 410 lighting solution, along with other products, have various applications for the house of worship market, ranging from general event lighting to broadcast and online streaming scenarios. Cineo's unrivaled brightness, color quality and control have proven to be beneficial in the design of worship facilities. We encourage WFX attendees to stop by our booth to learn about our newest lighting technology and how it can be applied in their environment."



Recently premiered at IBC, the Standard 410 boasts a 25,000-lumen output in a chassis weighing under 27 lbs. (12kg.). Rounding out the range of Cineo fixtures that provide high-quality, full-gamut light, this solution sets a new standard for motion picture, television and episodic lighting at a price substantially lower than competitive fixtures in its class.



Other products being shown range from low and mid-level power all the way up to high-power solutions. From the low power range, Cineo will show the Matchbox and Matchstix, both known for convenient, portable sizing and Remote Phosphor Lighting. At the mid-level of power, Cineo's MavX and Mav3 are praised throughout the industry for ease of use and extremely accurate color rendering. From its highest-power solutions line, Cineo will show the HS2 Wave and HSX fixtures, boasting high lumen outputs in sleek, portable designs.





About Cineo Lighting

Cineo Lighting LLC was founded to produce the highest quality lighting systems available for the motion picture, television, and photography industries. By pioneering cutting-edge technologies, Cineo creates high-output, compact light sources for image capture, in all power ranges, which exceed the capabilities of traditional lighting tools.