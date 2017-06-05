Cineo Lighting Announces VariZoom USA as New Distributor

AUSTIN, TX, JUNE 5, 2017 — Cineo Lighting, a leader in the production of lighting systems for the motion picture, television and photography industries, announces a distribution agreement with VariZoom USA, a designer and manufacturer of mechanical and electronic devices for the film and video industries. VariZoom will now sell the Cineo Matchbox™ lighting solution and its accessories throughout the United States. Cineo’s Matchbox is a versatile, portable remote phosphor on-camera light used for motion picture and television production.

With a 20-year history of providing clients with many unique and award-winning products nationally, including video camera accessories, in-house camera controls, motion control heads, cranes and cables, VariZoom is well-positioned to sell the Matchbox lighting solution.

“The design, execution and technology of Cineo’s Matchbox product is very impressive and we are equally ecstatic by the company behind it,” says Tom McKay, founder, VariZoom USA. “Overall, the company’s products feature an innovative technical and elegant industrial design, as well as a uniqueness that stands out from the pack. We are also looking forward to working with another American manufacturer in supporting our national economy, and have a high level of confidence this product will be a real customer pleaser.”

Rich Pierceall, CEO, Cineo Lighting, notes, “VariZoom’s principles of innovation, quality and customer service are very much in line with our company’s values. The entire VariZoom team is extremely knowledgeable and passionate about the integrity of the film and video equipment they manufacture and sell. We look forward to VariZoom expanding our customer outreach and support.”

About Cineo Lighting

Cineo Lighting, LLC was founded to produce the highest quality lighting systems available for the motion picture, television, and photography industries. By pioneering cutting-edge technologies, Cineo creates high-output, compact light sources for image capture, in all power ranges, which exceed the capabilities of traditional lighting tools. For more information, please visit www.cineolighting.com.