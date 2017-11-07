Cineo Lighting and NBCUniversal to Showcase Innovative Lighting Solutions at LDI 2017

HALF MOON BAY, CA, NOVEMBER 7, 2017 - Cineo Lighting, a leader in the production of lighting systems for the motion picture, television and broadcast industries, will co-exhibit with NBCUniversal at Live Design International (LDI) 2017 (Booth 2817). The companies will be featuring Cineo's new Standard 410 white and color soft light, as well as the NBCUniversal LightBlade LED lighting system.





To coincide with the availability of its new Standard 410, Cineo will debut this high-power soft source to LDI attendees. "The new Standard 410 combines Cineo's variable white-light engine with full Rec. 2020 saturated color lighting system, allowing the user the best of both worlds with no compromise," says Rich Pierceall, CEO of Cineo Lighting. "The unit features Cineo's award-winning graphical interface, along with both wired and wireless remote communications for incredible flexibility."



The NBCUniversal LightBlade combines NBCUniversal's decades of production and broadcast experience with Cineo's award-winning proprietary technologies. The modular approach of the LightBlade system offers a versatile lightweight, low-profile platform that "clicks" together into flexible configurations. The Lightblades combine reference-quality white light with a full gamut of available saturated color, providing a new tool for video production, broadcast and concert touring.



About NBCUniversal LightBlade

NBCUniversal LightBlade is a unit of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.





About Cineo Lighting

Cineo Lighting, Inc. was founded to produce the highest quality lighting systems available for the motion picture, television, and photography industries. By pioneering cutting-edge technologies, Cineo creates high-output, compact light sources for image capture, in all power ranges, which exceed the capabilities of traditional lighting tools.