Cinegy Opens Istanbul Office

Munich, Germany, 18 February 2020: Cinegy GmbH, the premier provider of media technology and production solutions, has announced the opening of a new office in Istanbul - Cinegy Medya AŞ - in order to provide faster and higher quality customer services to its business partners, system integrators and customers in the local region.

Cinegy's extensive customer base in Turkey includes the area’s largest media groups, training institutions and corporate customers. In order to respond to the ever-changing and developing workflow and transformational needs of these customers, Cinegy has put together a local team of experienced technical and sales personnel.

Cinegy GmbH Manager Director Daniella Weigner says: "We decided to open a local office in Turkey as it’s always been at the forefront of new technologies, research and practice for us and we’ve helped carry out a number of comprehensive and important projects there. We’re proud to have Murat Küçüksaraç heading up Cinegy Medya AŞ as Chief Operating Officer who is building an innovative and experienced team. We are excited about this new structuring and the opportunities it will bring."

