Cinedigm Expands Worldwide Reach of the Popular Viewster App in Partnership with Foxxum

Los Angeles – February 10, 2020 – As part of the re-launch of Cinedigm’s (NASDAQ: CIDM) popular Viewster ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service, the Company announced today a partnership with Foxxum — a global leader in the development, operation, and commercial marketing for innovative Smart TV solutions — to expand Viewster’s device support to include Foxxum-supported devices worldwide, including TCL, Sharp, Hisense and Vestel televisions. The Viewster app was developed using Cinedigm’s proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint™ application development platform.

The agreement further establishes Cinedigm’s status as an emerging leader in the international OTT marketplace, making the Company’s acclaimed roster of diverse and eclectic content easily accessible to viewers across the globe on televisions from most major manufacturers. In addition to the Foxxum-supported Smart TV devices, Cinedigm’s growing portfolio of premium digital-first networks now have wide distribution across all top-tier TV manufacturers including Samsung, VIZIO, Philips, and LG, among many others.

This move not only increases Cinedigm’s massive global footprint — delivering Viewster’s library of hit films and series to even more viewers around the world — but it also allows Cinedigm to utilize Foxxum’s unprecedented expertise in the areas of content and channel development, operations, marketing, and more, by providing the Company access to the platform’s global ecosystem of connected Smart TV devices.