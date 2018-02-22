Cinedigm Delivers CONtv to Twitch Using Amagi CLOUDPORT

Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based technology for TV and OTT broadcasters, today announced that Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), a leading independent content distributor, has deployed the company’s cloud-based channel playout platform, CLOUDPORT, to bring its CONtv channel to the popular social video service Twitch.

CONtv is the premier digital network devoted to the fan space, offering an original slate of programming, as well as a vast digital catalog of over 2,800 must-watch film and TV titles, encompassing sci-fi, horror, fantasy, anime, cult, grindhouse and comic con coverage. The 24/7 linear offering on Twitch, powered by Amagi, features a variety of the fan-centric content aligned with the streaming service’s audience. Bringing CONtv to Twitch delivers a whole new way to experience programming by watching the shows simultaneously with the Twitch community.

Building linear OTT channels -- featuring a mix of recorded and live programming -- on vMVPDs like Twitch, Sling, YouTube Live, Hulu Live, and others, can prove challenging, both technologically and operationally. Traditional playout technologies have limited capabilities supporting linear delivery to vMVPDs and require custom add-ons. This leads to heavy upfront capital expenditure for broadcasters and content owners. Also, ad insertions with a live stream integration can get quite complex owing to flexibility, reliability, and demand for analytics.

“Managing linear channel playout and delivering video content across a multitude of vMVPDs, poses significant operational challenges for content providers from both a cost and workflow perspective,” said Erick Opeka, EVP of Cinedigm Networks. “We are excited to partner with Amagi for their cloud broadcast expertise, thereby reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies.”

Using Amagi CLOUDPORT, Cinedigm’s CONtv is able to stitch together a linear OTT channel in a just a few weeks, without having to invest in a separate custom-designed solution for periodic live events. Be it playing live and library graphics, playlist scheduling, or customized ad insertion per requirements of Twitch, Amagi CLOUDPORT provided Cinedigm complete control on the entire broadcast workflow through a web UI.

“Content owners and broadcasters are looking for creative ways to engage audiences and monetize their programming,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder of Amagi. “Bringing an OTT channel to Twitch or other vMVPDs is increasingly table stakes today. Amagi’s cloud technology makes that process easier and more cost-effective, maximizing value for clients like Cinedigm.”

Founded in 2008, Amagi formally debuted in the US in 2017. Amagi is the leader in cloud-managed broadcast services and targeted advertising for TV and OTT, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi has deployments in more than 40 countries and delivers nearly 100 feeds to audiences worldwide. In addition to Cinedigm, Amagi clients include industry heavyweights such as VICELAND, Scripps Networks, Discovery Communications’ DSPORT, Turner Broadcasting and more.

