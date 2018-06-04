Cine Mexicano to Feature the World Premiere of Three Action-packed Original Productions on June

West Palm Beach, FL – June 4, 2018 – Cine Mexicano, one of the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie networks featuring contemporary and commercial-free programming that includes the most popular genres, such as Mexican rancheras, comedies, drama and action, will feature the world premiere of three rip-roaring Olympusat original productions:

“Cine Mexicano continues its commitment to offer the best in Mexican entertainment, featuring three never-before-seen Olympusat original productions directed by Oscar López,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “These bold and exciting films showcase larger-than-life performances that look to captivate and entertain the audience from beginning to end.”

The Olympusat original productions that will premiere this month on Cine Mexicano are: (6/6/2018), Dinastía de la Muerte (6/17/2018) and El Destino del Ilegal (6/20/2018).

6/6/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Oscar López

Cast: Oscar López, Reynaldo Huerta

Synopsis: Emilio was lucky enough to escape from his past, a lifetime of drug trafficking and bad decisions. He managed to flee the country and started a new quiet and modest life attending a ranch. Free to move on with his life, Emilio falls madly in love with a beautiful woman named Nora. Little did he know that she was an active cocaine user and that his new love interest would drag him straight to a terrible war between some of the most dangerous and powerful cartels.

6/17/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Oscar López

Cast: Oscar López, Saul Piedra

Synopsis: Rodolfo Arce is a skilled and straightforward police officer who is not afraid to get his hands dirty when it comes to justice. He usually gets his way without caring about the consequences, a trait that makes him a very dangerous and volatile lawman. Furious by the death of his father, he will stop at nothing until he finally finds the culprits and brings justice through his own hands.

6/20/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Oscar López

Cast: José Chinchillas, Jorge Glumac

Synopsis: Pedro has been through a lot. Throughout his life, he has faced unimaginable challenges and adversities. His parents were murdered while attempting to cross the border, tempted by the promise of a better life. Now Pedro seeks to find the evil smugglers that ended his parents lives and to finally avenge them, putting an end to all his suffering.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cinemexicano.tv.