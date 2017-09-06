Cine Mexicano Presents Three Sensational Original Movies on September

West Palm Beach, FL – September 6, 2017 – Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring commercial-free programming that includes Mexicanrancheras, comedies, and action films, presents Septiembre Avasallador, a whole month loaded with bold and exciting original productions – El Diputado, Mercado Negro and La Revolución.

“Cine Mexicano continues to promote and support Hispanic talent by working closely with directors and producers to create and develop high-quality content specifically produced to meet the preferences of the Mexican audience,” said Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Therefore, this month to recognize the impact of Hispanic culture in media, we’ve added three U.S. premieres to our already gripping and exciting programming lineup.”

As part of the network’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, Cine Mexicano strengthens its programming offering by featuring three new and invigorating movies never-before-seen in the U.S. The Olympusat original productions that will premiere during Septiembre Avasallador are: El Diputado (9/13/2017), Mercado Negro (9/20/2017) and La Revolución (9/24/2017).

El Diputado

September 13, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Fabián López Coronado

Cast: José Chinchillas, Matt Blanher, Eduardo Sánchez

Synopsis: Within the highest ranks of politics in Mexico, corruption dictates every small and major decision taken by the government. Men lurk like wolves hoping to take down the competition and climb up to a position of boundless power. El Diputado tells the story of a man who is willing to take one step further to gain complete control of his region.

Mercado Negro

September 20, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Max Hernández Jr.

Cast: Max Hernández, Lazaro Álvarez Ramírez, Paola Gaer

Synopsis: A heart-stopping thrillers that portray the horrors of a human trafficking organization that abducts innocent people to sell them to a group of hunters who uses them as bait and prey turning their misfortune into a deadly sport.

La Revolución

September 24, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Fabián López Coronado

Cast: Ángel Soto, Jorge Glumac, Matt Blanher

Synopsis: A powerful criminal enterprise, led by Pablo Ruíz, has taken over the several ranches and haciendas in the state of Michoacan causing terror and destruction throughout the region. On the verge of losing hope, the villagers and farmers come together to launch a desperate attack against the oppressors.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitcinemexicano.tv.