Cine Mexicano Premieres Mi Primera Película on Sunday, February 19, 2017

West Palm Beach, FL – February 16, 2017 – As part of its efforts to connect its viewers with the content they absolutely love, Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie channel showcasing commercial-free contemporary Mexican movies, announced the network premiere of anticipated comedy, Mi Primera Película, on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST.

Starring Víctor Miranda, Frank Rodríguez and the beautiful Wendy VásquCez, alongside the iconic Carmen Salinas and the late Don Mario Almada, Mi Primera Película tells the story of Sebas, an ordinary man who is struggling to find success and love. Suddenly his luck changes when he bumps into Lety, a childhood friend who is now an aspiring actress. In order to impress her and win her heart, Sebas pretends to be in the filmmaking industry and decides to make a movie. It’s apparent that the cast and production team have no experience with the exception of the accolated actor Mario Almada, who plays himself, allowing for a comedic chain of events.

“Undoubtedly, Don Mario Almada was one of the most well-known Mexican movie stars in the home-video genre. His talent and years of experience are reflected in the naturalness of his performance,” said Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “The movie gathers a great cast who worked seamlessly to deliver a top-notch comedic relief. I’m confident that the movie is going to be a big success among the Mexican community in the United States.”

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish-and English-language channels, and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers. For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cinemexicano.tv.

To learn more about Olympusat’s industry-leading efforts, please visitolympusat.com.