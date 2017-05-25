Cine Mexicano premieres four electrified action films in June

West Palm Beach, FL – May 25, 2017 – Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring commercial-free programming that includes Mexicanrancheras, comedies, and action films, announced the network premiere of four uproarious action films that promise to capture the viewer’s attention from beginning to end.

“This month we have put together a powerful collection of films brimming with unmatched excitement and plenty of entertainment,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Cine Mexicano is known for its bold and daring content. I’m confident that these movies are going to be very successful among our audience.”

The contemporary action-packed movies that will premiere this month on Cine Mexicano are:El Corrido del Viejón(6/7/2017),Siete Grandes Hombres(6/11/2017),Fiesta de Muerte(6/14/2017) and Asunto Personal(6/18/2017).



El Corrido del Viejón

June 7th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Alonso Ortiz Lara

Cast: Jorge Aldama and Tony Quintero

Synopsis: A young woman accidentally films a kidnapping while trying to take a video of her boyfriend. The victim is the son of a powerful businessman known as the head of a mafia.

Siete Grandes Hombres

June 11th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: José Luis Vera Alamillo

Cast: Carlos Bonavides and Homero Furrusca

Synopsis: Margarito is a wealthy man who strongly wishes to marry Blanca, but she constantly rejects his proposal. To get away from his harassment, Blanca escapes to the mountains, where she meets the seven great men.



Fiesta de Muerte

June 14th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Alonso Ortiz Lara

Cast: Soledad Castañeda and Mario Almada

Synopsis: The drugs industry is shaken up when a Colonel betrays his longtime friend and partner. Now, he must face the consequences when his own sister declares war against him.

Asunto Personal

June 18th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Miguel Marte

Cast: Raúl González and Sophia Smythe

Synopsis: A private detective with a longstanding reputation for solving the most difficult cases, is hired to solve the kidnapping of a young man.



Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.



For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitcinemexicano.tv.