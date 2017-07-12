Cine Mexicano premiere three bold and gripping films in July

West Palm Beach, FL – July 12, 2017 – Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring commercial-free programming that includes Mexican rancheras, comedies, and action films, announced the network premiere of three uproarious action-packed films that promise to capture the viewer’s attention from beginning to end.

“Cine Mexicano is well-known for its bold and gripping content. I’m confident that these titles are going enjoy great popularity among our audience,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Our main goal is to provide unrivaled programming, and this month is not the exception, we have we have put together an exciting collection of films brimming action and unmatched entertainment.”

The contemporary Mexican movies that will premiere this month on Cine Mexicano are:La Dama del Corvette (7.16.17), Dinero Marcado (7.19.17) and El Candidato (7.23.17).

La Dama del Corvette

July 16th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Alonso Ortiz Lara

Cast: Norma Calix, Eliseo Flores, Reynaldo Huerta and Eliazar Sánchez

Synopsis: La Dama del Corvette follows the story of Aurora, a beautiful but deadly woman who works as a hitman for a powerful gangster. Her greed has no limit and gains her a widespread reputation, earning her the name The Lady of the Corvette.

Dinero Marcado

July 19th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Juan Carlos Martin

Cast: Manuel Ojeda, Javier de la Vega and Ricardo Ivars

Synopsis: Dinero Marcadonarrates the story of a talented police detective who dreams of making his city a better place to live. However, the need of taking care of his family, forced him to steal from the mafia. Now, he must rely in his training and abilities if he wishes to survive.

El Candidato

July 23rd at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Juan Carlos Martin

Cast: Manuel Ojeda, Javier de la Vega and Emilio Hernández

Synopsis: Federal agent Víctor seeks to bring to an end a horrible network of women trafficking led by a corrupt and powerful politician called Mr. Serrano.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming please visit cinemexicano.tv.