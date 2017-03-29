Cine Mexicano to Premiere Six Invigorating Action Movies

Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring commercial-free programming that includes Mexican rancheras, comedies, and action films, announced the network premiere of six uproarious action films that promise to capture the viewer’s attention from beginning to end.

As part of its efforts to connect more viewers with the content they absolutely love, Cine Mexicano will feature in April two adrenaline-packed premieres per week, every Wednesday and Sunday at 10 p.m. EST.

“Cine Mexicano is known for its bold and daring content. I’m confident that these movies are going to be very successful among our audience,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Our goal is to provide unrivaled programming to our audience, which is why we have put together a powerful collection of films brimming with unmatched excitement and plenty of entertainment.”

The contemporary action-packed movies that will premiere this month on Cine Mexicano are: Juego de Pasión (4/2/2017), BarTexas (4/5/2017), El Señor de la Tahoe (4/9/2017), La Venganza del Tamaulipas (4/12/2017), Rapto(4/16/2017), Amor, Interés y Muerte (4/19/2017) and El Asesino de la Mafia (4/23/2017).

Juego de Pasión

On April 2, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Action / Ranchero / TV-14

Cast: Fernando Saenz, Cristy Mendivil

Director: Alonso Ortiz Lara

Synopsis: Juego de Pasión tells the story of Cristina, a beautiful housewife who suffers a great pain, due to the uncontrollable jealousy attacks of her husband, Fernando. However, one day, tired of Fernando’s unjustifiable maltreatment, Cristina decides to take matters into her own hands and change her life forever.

Bar Texas

On April 5, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Action / Ranchero / TV-14

Cast: Sergio Reynoso, Dayana Velver

Director: Sergio Reynoso

Synopsis: Bar Texas tells the story of Paulina, a fearless woman who returns to her hometown looking to avenge the death of her parents. However, things get even more complicated when she discovers that the murderer is no other than Pedro, a powerful drug lord who controls the large majority of the town’s mercenaries.

El Señor de la Tahoe

On April 9, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Action / Ranchero / TV-14

Cast: Fernando Saenz, Amador Granados

Director: Alonso Ortiz Lara

Synopsis: El Señor de la Tahoe follows the story of a bold and courageous man looking to save his cousin from a certain death, regardless of the terrible consequences and dangers that he must face.

La Venganza del Tamaulipas

On April 12, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Action / Ranchero / TV-14

Cast: Valentín Trujillo Jr., Amador Granados

Director: Alonso Ortiz Lara

Synopsis: La Venganza del Tamaulipas tells the story of Norberto Miranda a.k.a. El Tamaulipas, a determined man who partners with his brother and his best friend to avenge the death of his beloved wife.

Rapto

On April 16, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Action / Ranchero / TV-14

Cast: Javier de la Vega, Manuel Ojeda, YamilleBorbara

Director: Juan Carlos Martín

Synopsis: Raptotells the story of Ángel, a police detective who works restlessly to find and rescue Camila, a young and beautiful woman who was mysteriously abducted from her own home.

Amor, Interés y Muerte

On April 19, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Action / Ranchero / TV-14

Cast: Flavio Peniche, Eliseo Flores

Director: Alonso Ortiz Lara

Synopsis: Amor, Interés y Muerte follows the story of Eliseo, a handyman who returns to his hometown after being away for several years. Soon after his return, he started getting extorted and harassed by a gang of dangerous mobsters led by a powerful criminal named Loreto. Therefore, Eliseo has no other choice but to fight for his honor.

El Asesino de la Mafia

On April 23, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST

Action / Thriller / TV-14

Cast: Javier de la Vega, YamilleBorbara

Director: Juan Carlos Martín

Synopsis: El Asesino de la Mafia tells the story of Carrasco, a professional hitman who gets hired by a famous drug lord to make sure that no one can challenge his power and control of the region.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish and English language networks, and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cinemexicano.tv.