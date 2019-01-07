Cine Mexicano Kicks Off January with Race of Death Forbidden Love Story

West Palm Beach, FL – January 7, 2019 – Cine Mexicano starts 2019 with a bang, debuting a diverse menu of action, crime, drama and romantic films directed by renown directors Alfonso Ortiz Lara and Rodolfo Rodriguez. These high-quality releases solidify Cine Mexicano as the country’s prime Spanish-language movie network. Our mission: showcasing contemporary and commercial-free programming, including rancheras, comedies and action dramas.

The month begins with Alfonso Ortiz Lara’s romantic action drama Carrera a Muerte (Race of Death). It’s the story of two adopted brothers who fall in love with the same mysterious woman – a woman who is playing a dangerous game of deception. What they don’t know is she has changed her name to conceal her deceit. What she doesn’t know is that the two men she is playing with are related. Carrera a Muerte is full of twists and turns and features Jesús Valencia, Valentín Trujillo, Elías Hernández, Margarito Barajas and Saúl Esqueda. The movie debuts January 2, 2019 at 10pm EST, 7pm PT.

The other titles being released by Cine Mexicano in January are:

El Motero(Field of Grass) / 1/09/2019 10 p.m. EST

Synopsis: El Motero depicts a group of families dedicated to growing and trafficking drugs. With the police constantly on their heels, the criminal organization and their respective families face betrayal, murder, and deception. Directed by Alfonso Ortiz Lara. Starring Luis Huizar, Jesus Heredia, Vianey Huizar, and Chuy El Bandido de Amor.

Libertad Verdadera (True Freedom) / 1/23/2019 10 p.m. EST

Synopsis: A professional assassin with ties to a ruthless criminal organization faces the biggest decision of his life when he is ordered to kill a little girl. This intense, action-packed film was directed by Rodolfo Rodriguez and stars Max Hernandez Jr., German Uzarraga, Carlos Puente “El Pompeyo” and Paola Gaer, who is also an international film producer.

Pedro y Pablo(Peter and Paul) / 1/30/2019 10 p.m. EST

Synopsis: Two inseparable brothers tragically lose their parents and find themselves in a constant struggle to survive. With little food to eat and the bills mounting, Pedro, the oldest, makes the hard decision to cross the border illegally to find better work so that his brother doesn’t have to discontinue his education. Directed by Alonso O. Lara, starring Darwing Espinoza Castillo, Tony Perez, and Luz Cabrera.

“Alfonso Ortiz Lara has definitely grown as a director over the years, as we can see in these releases,” commented Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.“Having started with short videos and other clips, Mr. Lara is quickly building an impressive list of full-length, high-quality motion pictures,” Piñango said.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers. For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune-in dates and times, please visit cinemexicano.tv.