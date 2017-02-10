Cine Mexicano to Feature Special Valentine’s Day Programming

West Palm Beach, FL – February 10, 2017 – To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie channel showcasing commercial-free contemporary Mexican movies, will feature an array of sexy comedies and exciting action films throughout the day on February 14, 2017.

“Valentine's Day is widely celebrated in Mexico, a country known for its larger-than-life love stories and its willingness to display affection, which is why Cine Mexicano is offering its audience a special programming block brimming with lust, romance and sensuality,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “This year, we’ve put together a collection of fan-favorite titles for our audience to enjoy in the company of their friends and loved ones.”

The films that will be featured during the Valentine’s Day special on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, are:Una Gringa para Cenar, Papá Nos Quita las Novias, Un Día en el Más Acá, La Escuelita del Pecado, Rojo Orgásmico, and Ciegas Sordas y Divorciadas. For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cinemexicano.tv.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish-and English-language channels, and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

To learn more about Olympusat’s industry-leading efforts, please visitolympusat.com.