Cine Mexicano Announces the Premiere of Three Uproarious Action Films

West Palm Beach, FL – March 10, 2017 – Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring commercial-free programming that includes Mexican rancheras, comedies, and action films, announced the network premiere of three invigorating action films – La Furia del Narco, Yo Soy la Patrona and Promesa Cumplida.

On March 15, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST, Cine Mexicano will feature La Furia del Narco, an action-packed movie that promises to capture the viewer’s attention from beginning to end. Starring Jorge Aldama and Reynaldo Huerta, La Furia del Narco tells the story of two powerful drug lords that fight mercilessly for the control of the City of Houston. However, neither side ever imagined that their offspring would end up falling in love.

The action continues on March 22, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST with the premiere of Yo Soy la Patrona. Starring Vianey Huizar, Luis Huizar and Elías Hernández, Yo Soy la Patrona follows the story of Regina, the widow of a renowned drug lord. Immediately after her husband’s death, Regina has no choice but to take over the family business and become one of the most powerful and ruthless drug lords the region has ever seen.

To end the month, Cine Mexicano will showcase Promesa Cumplida. The story of Fausto Guzman, a wounded police officer who must survive fatal injuries if he wishes to protect his family. This captivating action film starring Omar and Paco Saldaña will premiere on March 26, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST.

“Cine Mexicano is known for its bold and exciting films; I’m certain that these titles won’t disappoint our audience,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “These movies are brimming with unmatched excitement and plenty of entertainment.”

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish-and-English language networks, and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cinemexicano.tv.