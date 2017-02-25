Cine Mexicano Announces New Premieres on March 2017

West Palm Beach, FL – February 24, 2017 – Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring commercial-free programming that includes Mexican rancheras, comedies, and action films, announces the network premiere of two exhilarating movies that promise to be captivating, highly entertaining and absolutely worth seeing.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST, Cine Mexicano will feature La Muerte No Pide Venganza. This uproarious action film tells the story of Mario de la Piedra, an exemplary police officer who refuses to give in into corruption, crime and drug trafficking. However, a ghost from his past will force him to make a decision that will change his life forever.

The excitement continues on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST with Nachas Vemos, Vecinas No Sabemos, a sizzling comedy about a group of sexy women looking for pleasure and satisfaction. In their pursuit of adventure, they encounter all kinds of people, including an eccentric fellow who pretends to be a vampire.

“Cine Mexicano distinguishes itself for its bold and fearless content, which is why I have great faith in that these films are going to be a hit among our audience,” said Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “This month we’ve put together the ideal combination of action and comedy.”

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish-and-English language networks, and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cinemexicano.tv.