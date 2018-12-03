Cine Mexicano Announces New Adrenaline-Packed Premieres

West Palm Beach, FL – December 3, 2018 – To celebrate another successful year offering the very best Mexican entertainment, Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring contemporary and commercial-free programming including rancheras, comedies, drama and action, wraps up the year with network premiere of two action-packed films La Venganza de los Mendoza and Gente Violenta 4.

On Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. EST, Cine Mexicano will showcase La Venganza de los Mendoza. Directed by Alonso O. Lara, the film follows the story of a group of strong and hard-core women whose leader was found dead. Infuriated by the tragedy and determined to avenge the death of one of their own, the group sets out to find the culprit to set things straight and finally get their much-desired revenge.

The rip-roaring action continues on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. EST with the premiere of Gente Violenta 4. After an unexpected incident, Carlos Bravo ends up working as a bodyguard for a rich and powerful man. Little did he know, that his new job would end up bringing him closer to his past and to his staunchest enemy. Directed by Miguel Marte, the film is the fourth installment of the popular Gente Violenta franchise.

“As the year comes to an end, we are putting together a powerful collection of films to thank our audience for their tremendous support and loyalty,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “These films serve as the perfect addition to our lineup; both titles tell gripping stories brimming with unmatched action and excitement.”

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune-in dates and times, please visit cinemexicano.tv.