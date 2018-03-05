Cine Mexicano Announces Drama and Action Movies on March

West Palm Beach, FL – March 5, 2018 – Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring commercial-free programming that includes Mexicanrancheras, comedies, and action films, will feature the network premiere one invigorating contemporary action movie every Wednesday throughout the month.

“Cine Mexicano is well known for its bold and daring content, which is why this month we have put together a collection of films brimming with unmatched excitement,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.

The action-packed Mexican movies premiering this month on Cine Mexicano are El Cartel de Víctor Flores (3/7/2018), Zapatillas Ferragamo (03/14/2018), La Dama X (03/21/2018) and El Secuestro de Emilia (03/28/2018).

El Cartel de Víctor Flores

3/7/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Araceli Arózqueta

Cast: John Solís, Valentín Trujillo

Synopsis: The story of Víctor Flores, an undocumented immigrant who, like many others, crossed the border hoping to achieve the American dream. However, to reach his goals, he will have to face many adversities and overcome those who are looking to steal his money.

Zapatillas Ferragamo

3/14/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Alonso O. Lara

Cast: Rebeca Garza, Eliseo Flores

Synopsis: Rebeca’s luxurious lifestyle is radically compromised after the apprehension of her father. Consumed by anger and greed, she will seek revenge and start a manhunt against those who put her father behind bars.

La Dama X

3/21/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Alonso O. Lara

Cast: Jorge Aldama, Soledad Castañeda

Synopsis: Soraya, a struggling single mother who works as a policewoman in the dangerous streets of Tijuana, faces one of the hardest decisions of her life after being passed over for a promotion. Her former partner, now a drug dealer, offers her an irresistible proposal.

El Secuestro de Emilia

3/28/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Manuel Ramírez

Cast: Sergio Reynoso, Fernando Saenz

Synopsis: Coping with the loss of his mother, the eldest son of a wealthy landowner hires a caregiver to take care of his father and sister. However, fear strikes once the newcomer intrudes into their private lives.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitcinemexicano.tv.