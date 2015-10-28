Cincinnati Bell Selects Edgeware for Next Generation Fioptics TV Service

STOCKHOLM – October 28, 2015 – Edgeware, the leader in video delivery networks, today announces that Cincinnati Bell Inc. has deployed its Video Consolidation Platform (VCP), including its highly-optimized CDN caching and distribution capabilities. The VCP delivers advanced network-based VOD and time-shift services, including catch-up and start-over TV, while enhancing existing live IPTV services with dramatically improved channel change times. Edgeware enables Cincinnati Bell to deliver these services to both set-top boxes (STB) and the latest generation multiscreen devices from a single, consolidated platform.

“We’re continually working to exceed our customers’ expectations in this fast-changing space,” said Tom Simpson, Cincinnati Bell’s chief technology officer. “Edgeware’s VCP solution will help us further enhance the customer experience.”

Edgeware’s VCP dramatically reduces the high infrastructure costs associated with advanced video services by eliminating the need to manage duplicate networks and equipment. The VCP’s powerful and lean infrastructure also enables lower operating costs associated with maintenance, power consumption and the need for physical space.

The scalability of the deployed solution will enable Cincinnati Bell to rapidly increase the traffic from new services without re-architecture or complex upgrades.

“In addition to providing the industry’s most cost-efficient solution to deliver IPTV and multiscreen services, Edgeware’s unique, distributed edge caching and instant capacity upgrades enable us to offer unmatched scalability – a major factor in assuring a service provider’s long-term success,” said Joachim Roos, CEO at Edgeware.

Edgeware’s VCP has two enabling products: Edgeware’s Convoy Management Software, the platform’s SDN control and management software, and the award-winning Orbit delivery servers. Cincinnati Bell’s solution also integrates Edgeware’s FCC/RET (Fast Channel Change and Retransmission) servers, which eliminate unacceptable channel change delays and packet loss without the need for costly and time-consuming network upgrades.

About Cincinnati Bell

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) provides integrated communications solutions – including local and long distance voice, data, high-speed Internet and video – that keep residential and business customers in Greater Cincinnati and Dayton connected with each other and with the world. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States rely on CBTS, a wholly-owned subsidiary, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. Cincinnati Bell effectively owns approximately 11 percent of CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE), which is held in the form of CyrusOne common stock and CyrusOne LP partnership units. CyrusOne specializes in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties and provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for its customers. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com

About Edgeware

Edgeware is the leader in video delivery networks, designed to allow operators, broadcasters and content owners to monetize video services such as TV Everywhere (TVE), video on demand (VOD), cloud-based catchup TV and Digital Video Recording (Cloud DVR) and wholesale Content Delivery Networking (CDN). Edgeware provides the video origination and delivery systems needed to offer these compelling services across managed and unmanaged networks and to reach any screen, at any time, with any content. Edgeware is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.edgeware.tv.