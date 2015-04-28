ChyronHego to Sponsor 36th Sports Emmy Awards

For Second Year, ChyronHego Named Exclusive Broadcast Technology Sponsor of Prestigious Awards Program

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- April 27, 2015 -- For the second year in a row, ChyronHego is the exclusive broadcast technology sponsor of the 36th Annual Sports Emmy(R) Awards. Presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), the Sports Emmy Awards Ceremony will take place Tuesday, May 5 at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. At this year's event, NATAS will honor George Bodenheimer, former ESPN executive chairman and president, with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Sports.

"ChyronHego has become synonymous with leading-edge graphics for sports broadcasting, and its technologies have become essential tools for broadcasters to enhance their live programming and deliver new levels of insight to sports fans," said Paul Pillitteri, senior vice president, communications, NATAS. "Since the Sports Emmys reward excellence in sports broadcasting and provide an incentive for its continued pursuit, ChyronHego is the ideal sponsor."

"For over a quarter century, the Sports Emmys have recognized outstanding achievement in sports television coverage," said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "It's our distinct honor to sponsor this legendary program once again. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with NATAS as we continue to advance the state of sports broadcasting technology."

About The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a professional service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Award for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime Entertainment, Daytime Creative Arts & Entertainment, Public & Community Service, and Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of over 14,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including Regional Student Television and its Student Award for Excellence for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public. For more information, please visit the website at www.emmyonline.tv.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news, and sports production. Joining forces in 2013 with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB(TM) player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, New York, the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

