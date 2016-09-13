ChyronHego Solutions Now Support NewTek's NDI Protocol for Video Workflows Over IP Networks

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 9, 2016 -- ChyronHego today announced that its entire line of broadcast solutions now supports NewTek's Network Device Interface (NDI(TM)) protocol, an open technology for live-production video workflows over Ethernet networks.NDI enables multiple video-compatible products to communicate, deliver, and receive broadcast-quality video over standard Ethernet. The protocol offers extreme encoding efficiency and the performance needed to handle large numbers of high-quality, low-latency, and frame-accurate video streams.

ChyronHego and NewTek have been working closely together since 2012, when ChyronHego integrated its industry-standard Lyric(TM) graphics software with NewTek's TriCaster® system using an early version of what is now NDI. NewTek has since evolved NDI into a royalty-free standard to be used by any broadcast operation to connect video technologies over Ethernet."Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production," said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of business development for NewTek. "NDI-enabled devices and applications, such as ChyronHego's entire line of products, exponentially increase the video sources available for live production, creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomized by the millions of customers with access to it today."

"As the broadcast and media industries continue to migrate to all-IP, software-centric operations, NDI is a very important initiative," said Sören Kjellin, chief technology officer, ChyronHego. "NDI is the first open technology and video-transport solution aiming to combine the needs of professional broadcast with the capabilities of off-the-shelf IT technologies. In essence, NDI makes it possible to run an entire video operation off a standard IP network infrastructure, which allows for significant production creativity as well as economies of scale."With support for NDI across the entire ChyronHego product line, the popular suite of ChyronHego video products -- such as Lyric, Live Compositor, Prime, Paint, and Virtual Placement -- is able to see and access content from all other devices, allowing more sources than ever before to be used in customers' live-production workflows.

"As NDI is an enabler for virtualization of hardware, comprehensive NDI support is a natural step in ChyronHego's CAMIO Universe, an end-to-end software ecosystem that shifts the focus to producers and content, from proprietary networks and specialized hardware," Kjellin said. "NDI might not be the one and only silver bullet, but its simplicity is truly disruptive. By tearing down the wall between the broadcast operation and the much bigger world of IT, NDI leverages technologies that have evolved over several decades, and the standard is field-proven for broadcast across thousands of productions."

At IBC2016, NewTek will demonstrate IP workflows and NDI-enabled applications and devices located on stand 7.K11. ChyronHego will demonstrate its complete line of products, all NDI-capable, on stand 7.D11.

More information on NDI is available at www.newtek.com/ndi. More information about ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions -- including Lyric®, the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB(TM) optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in Melville, New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=ChyronHego IBC2016 Press Pack Available Now - http://goo.gl/mxwii8 %23IBCShow

Follow ChyronHego:

http://www.facebook.com/chyronhego

http://twitter.com/chyronhego

http://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron

http://www.youtube.com/user/chyronmelville



All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.