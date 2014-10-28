ChyronHego Products at CAPER 2014:

CAPER 2014

ChyronHego

Exhibiting With Broadcast Video Solutions (BVS) in Stand H-50 and Digital Tree in Stand I-20

At CAPER 2014, ChyronHego will highlight its award-winning family of graphics creation and playout solutions, including the latest innovations designed to streamline data access and visualization; expand graphics capabilities and integration; and accelerate graphics workflows.

Preview: Lyric PRO 8.8 Graphics Creation Software

ChyronHego's Lyric PRO provides a single, powerful solution for graphics creation and playout, designed to shorten cycle time to air for highly compelling broadcast graphics. Hierarchical grouping and key-frame timeline attributes provide designers with a familiar and interactive toolset and direct integration to industry-standard applications such as Adobe Creative Suite and 3D solutions from Autodesk. At CAPER 2014, ChyronHego will preview new functionality within its upcoming Lyric PRO version 8.8, scheduled for release by the end of the year. The latest innovations include new scene and application parameters useful for data visualization;Advance Data Object, offering a multitude of external data sources that enable access to any data, anywhere; a new Data Processor tool for efficiently evaluating and modifying data, such as a live weather feed, before it is rendered graphically; a new Connection Manager allowing you to control any external device through network or serial communications; and a new Intelligent Interface Manager that allows unlimited serial or network connections in a multitude of encodings.



BlueNet(TM) -- Streamlined, End-to-End Graphics Workflow

At CAPER 2014, ChyronHego will feature BlueNet(TM) -- the company's comprehensive workflow for streamlined, end-to-end creation and playout of broadcast graphics. BlueNet tightly integrates the world's most advanced graphics creation, collaboration, management, and playout systems. Broadcasters of all types and sizes depend on BlueNet every day to minimize the cycle time from creation to air, ensuring the highest production values in the shortest time -- every time.

Paint -- Bringing Game Play to Life

ChyronHego's Paint is a powerful sports production analysis tool designed specifically for the needs of sports broadcasters. Its power lies within its sheer simplicity of use and its feature-rich toolset that can be used by anybody on a sports production team, whether behind the camera or in front of it. Paint is used to visually analyze game play by graphically enhancing and highlighting video via a variety of telestration tools. Within a typical hour of a game, dozens of telestrated clips can either be created live or stored at the ready for near-live replays or postmatch analysis.

Image Caption: ChyronHego Paint

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Paint.png

Virtual Placement -- Powerful Virtual Graphics

Virtual Placement from ChyronHego is a remarkably powerful tool that turns the complex art of placing virtual graphics within live video into a quick and simple process. Without requiring specialized camera encoders or lengthy calibration processes, virtual graphics can be placed into a scene within minutes of setup and ready for use in a multitude of applications. Virtual Placement can be used in many different live broadcast scenarios, from augmenting physical studio sets with virtual objects or live broadcast graphics and video feeds, to much larger scenes such as sports arenas, race tracks, or landscapes. The aim throughout is simple -- to place virtual elements into a live scene to make them look physically real and in harmony with the environment into which they are projected.

Image Caption: ChyronHego Virtual Placement

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-VirtualPlacement.png

Quote:

"In a world where content is everything, our mission is to help our customers create more, get to air faster, and tell a visually compelling story in new and innovative ways. After 40 years of working side-by-side with broadcasters on the production and playout of live graphics, we're dedicated to creating solutions that are not only intuitive but connected to our customers' businesses. At CAPER 2014, we're looking forward to demonstrating this commitment with innovations such as our upcoming Lyric PRO 8.8, which is all about making data easier to access, navigate, and integrate rapidly into live graphics presentations."

-- Aldo Campisi, V.P., Latin America, Caribbean, Spain, and Portugal at ChyronHego

Company Overview:

ChyronHego (NASDAQ: CHYR) is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news, and sports production. Joining forces in 2013, with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB(TM) player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, New York, the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.