ChyronHego Names Pantalha as Latest Reseller in Portugal

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Nov. 17, 2015 -- ChyronHego today announced that the company has signed Pantalha as its newest reseller in Portugal. Pantalha will represent ChyronHego's full line of broadcast graphics creation/playout and real-time data visualization products to the rapidly growing Portugal broadcast market. In addition, Pantalha will continue to resell the advanced software-based broadcast automation solutions of ChyronHego company VidiGo.

On Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Vintage House Hotel in Lisbon, ChyronHego will host an open house in honor of Pantalha's 25th anniversary. With the theme "The Power of Data and Next-Generation Graphics Visualization," the event will include presentations and demonstrations of ChyronHego's Lyric 64 graphics creation and playout platform, Paint telestration solution, and Virtual Placement virtual graphics system.

"As one of the top resellers of technology solutions for the Portuguese broadcast industry, Pantalha is a strong addition to our channel in the region," said Aldo Campisi, vice president, Latin America, Caribbean, Spain, and Portugal for ChyronHego. "With a focus on solutions for media production and playout as well as content capture and processing, Pantalha will provide a strong local presence and market expertise for our solutions."

About Pantalha

Pantalha is one of the top companies of the Portuguese market offering hardware and software solutions for TV Broadcasters, TELCOs, TV providers as well as to production companies, education and independents.

Pantalha offers solutions from media capture and processing, production and playout, to delivering the content to the final customer with additional capability of integration, project, installation, training and support.

In the last 25 years, Pantalha's growth in Portugal was driven by continuous innovation, as well by a close relationship with customers, helping them achieving their goals.

Pantalha has a rich portfolio of manufacturers, with some high-profile broadcast brands such as Grass Valley, RTS, VSN, TVU, Media Excel etc.

www.pantalha-spi.pt

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news and sports production. Joining forces in 2013 with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB" player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet" graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.