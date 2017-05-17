ChyronHego Names GBS Alliance as New APAC Distributor for Visual Radio

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- May 17, 2017 -- Signaling its expanding presence in the Asia-Pacific region, ChyronHego has signed GBS Alliance to distribute the ChyronHego Visual Radio product line to customers in Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Visual Radio enables radio stations to add a video element to their programming, transforming any radio broadcast into a compelling and entertaining visual show.



GBS Alliance provides a full range of project consulting, planning, and implementation solutions to customers in the radio, television, and pro-audio markets. The company is well established in the Asia-Pacific region, with headquarters in Singapore and eight local offices.



"It is rare to find a distributor with such a strong presence in both the radio and TV broadcast spaces. That's what makes GBS Alliance the perfect business partner to represent our Visual Radio solution," said Dae Yung Choe, ChyronHego's vice president of sales, Asia Pacific. "The company's experience, technical expertise, and solid network of industry contacts will help accelerate our market penetration and growth in the region."



ChyronHego's Visual Radio is a fully automated software solution that switches cameras and plays graphics by analyzing audio signals and XML data from the radio station's automation system. Visual Radio provides an add-on to a radio production that allows the audience to experience unique radio moments as they happen, turning radio listeners into viewers.



"Visual content is becoming more important to radio audiences, and they're consuming increasing volumes of media on mobile devices. With Visual Radio, radio stations can use visual content to differentiate themselves from their competition and also attract a new generation of consumers," said Mr. Y. C. Tan, managing director at GBS Alliance. "Visual Radio is a game-changer, and we are confident it will be a success in the Asian region. We are excited to have this brand in our portfolio and believe that it cements our position as a full-service systems integrator for the broadcast industry."



At BroadcastAsia2017 in Singapore, GBS Alliance will showcase ChyronHego's Visual Radio solution in stand 4J2-01. ChyronHego will also present Visual Radio alongside its other innovations for live television, news, and sports production in stand 4K3-06. More information about ChyronHego's product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.



