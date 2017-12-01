ChyronHego Names Dedicated Sports Venue Team

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Dec. 1, 2017 — ChyronHego today announced the formation of a dedicated sports venue team comprising senior industry veterans from the company's global product management, systems design and integration, sales, and marketing groups. The new team will work to accelerate delivery of new and disruptive solutions, such as ChyronHego's Click Effects PRIME, that transform the live arena- and stadium-based A/V presentations space.



Brian Spiers and Randy Dickerson will lead the sports venue team in their new roles. Both will hold the title of national director, sports venues and strategic accounts. Together, the pair has over 40 years of experience selling sports graphics and live production solutions.



"By creating a dedicated sports venue team, ChyronHego is making a significant investment in both product development and focused human resources. We're sending the market a clear signal that ChyronHego intends to disrupt the traditional paradigms of in-venue fan engagement," Spiers said.



"Our solutions allow stadiums and arenas, such as the Prudential Center with its new Click Effects PRIME installation, to go beyond simple CG and clip server control and apply real-time, broadcast-style graphic elements to any screen, board, or other digital display throughout the venue," added Dickerson.



Industry veteran Teus Groenewoud spearheads the sports venue team's product management program, and well-known venue technology expert Kevin Mazza leads the system design and integration effort.



"Stadiums and arenas can significantly raise their production value by leveraging the exclusive tracking visualization options found within Click Effects PRIME," Groenewoud said. "While many products can act as clip servers or send video to ribbon boards, ChyronHego's approach to delivering key-framed or tracking-driven CG is now the big differentiator. Our goal is to bring to our clients the native scene-authoring and tracking-driven CG of Click Effects PRIME, combined with our solution's well-known ease of use, to elevate in-stadium display presentations to broadcast-quality experiences."



Stadium and arena clients who are interested in learning more should contact Dickerson or Spiers.



Randy Dickerson

+1 317 575 1751

randy.dickerson@chyronhego.com



Brian Spiers

+1 859 327 5025

brian.spiers@chyronhego.com



