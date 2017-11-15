ChyronHego Names Boromy Ung as Chief Product Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Nov. 15, 2017 — ChyronHego today announced the appointment of Boromy Ung as chief product officer, reporting to President and CEO Johan Apel. As leader of ChyronHego's global product management division, Ung has taken charge of the vision and roadmap for the company's award-winning family of solutions for live television, news, and sports production.



"These are exciting times at ChyronHego. Our vision of the CAMIO Universe as a comprehensive, software-based production ecosystem is taking hold in TV newsrooms everywhere, and momentum is continuing to build worldwide for our sports broadcast solutions, such as the Emmy Award-winning TRACAB," Apel said. "We're very fortunate that Boromy chose to leave an outstanding career at Grass Valley to take the helm of our product management operation. He's exactly the seasoned professional we need to move our product strategy forward into our company's next growth phase."



Ung has more than 14 years of progressive product management and marketing experience, having worked his way up at Grass Valley from product manager to his previous position as vice president of news. In that role, he had full P&L responsibility for the company's entire news product portfolio including automation, graphics, asset management, and editing solutions. Ung's other previous positions at Grass Valley included vice president of product management for the Digital Media & Workflow and Monitoring & Control divisions.



In addition, Ung served as director of strategic marketing, market segment manager — playout, and product manager for Miranda Technologies prior to its acquisition by Grass Valley, and he was product manager and digital designer for AldeaVision and digital designer for EMS Technologies. Ung received a degree in electronics engineering from L'École Nationale Supérieure d'Électrotechnique, d'Électronique, d'Informatique, d'Hydraulique et des Télécommunications in France and holds an MBA from HEC Montréal.



