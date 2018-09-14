ChyronHego Launches Vidigo News, a Complete Newsroom Production Solution for OTT Content Delivery

Newest Component of CAMIO Universe Enables Templated, Producer-Driven OTT Workflows That Operate Seamlessly Alongside Linear Productions

AMSTERDAM — Sept. 14, 2018 — ChyronHego today launched Vidigo News, an all-in-one newsroom production solution designed specifically for OTT content creation and publishing. Vidigo News packages ChyronHego’s Vidigo Live Compositor, an intuitive software solution for live multicamera production, with the award-winning LyricX graphics creation and playout solution, Live Assist playout automation system, and a custom GUI based on the Live Assist Panels user interface and control panel creation tool.

Vidigo News combines a scalable switcher, an audio mixer, a powerful video effects engine, a LyricX graphics channel, clip players, and even robotic camera control into an easy-to-use solution that can be controlled by a single operator. Through a bridge to CAMIO, ChyronHego’s industry-leading MOS gateway and graphic asset management server, Vidigo News is the newest component of the CAMIO Universe for News Production — an end-to-end ecosystem that empowers producers and journalists to create compelling news stories and deliver them rapidly to air. The CAMIO Universe drives template-based, producer-driven news and weather workflows using the most advanced IT-based technologies.

“We conceived Vidigo News based on the feedback of our installed base of more than 400 CAMIO users. Like broadcasters everywhere, our customers are challenged to create tremendous volumes of content and deliver it not only to linear channels but to all types of OTT outlets including social media,” said Boromy Ung, chief product officer, ChyronHego. “At the same time, many broadcasters simply don’t have the budget to add a second, full-blown infrastructure to produce broadcast-quality OTT content. Vidigo News offers the perfect solution, enabling them to expand their presence with new-media audiences and deliver high-impact content faster and easier than ever before.”

Vidigo News allows producers to focus on storytelling and creativity by stripping away complex layers of technology. Through the producer-centric workflow of CAMIO Universe, Vidigo News users are able to create stories for OTT channels in the same manner as they would for a linear broadcast — by working in their familiar, MOS-based NRCS environment. With software-based switching enabled by Vidigo Live Compositor, producers and editorial staff create rundowns of cameras moves, clips, MEs, audio mixes, and graphics by fulfilling CAMIO Universe templates directly from their NRCS interface. After processing by an external encoder, content can be live-streamed in broadcast quality to any OTT channel including Facebook Live, YouTube, and other social media outlets.

Vidigo News ships standard with the LyricX production graphics solution, enabling users to share graphics templates across both linear and OTT productions — resulting not only in greater efficiencies and reduced duplication of effort, but also consistent branding across both operations. In addition, Vidigo News comes with preconfigured HTML 5 Live Assist panels, which enable multiple users to control the switcher and manage content feeds from a standard Web browser.

Vidigo News is available in two versions, with both offering users the choice of 4, 8, or 12 SDI inputs:

Vidigo News Basic, including one preconfigured Live Assist panel, two H.264 IP outputs, two full clip players, and basic Lyric authoring tools.

Vidigo News Advanced, with two preconfigured Live Assist panels plus the ability to create custom panels, two SDI outputs in addition to the two H.264 IP outputs, four full clip players, and extended Lyric authoring tools.

