ChyronHego KOBA 2015 Show Preview

NEW Lyric64 -- Graphics Creation and Playout Platform

ChyronHego's Lyric(R) is the world's leading graphics creation and playout solution, with more than 9,000 systems installed in broadcast environments on every continent. At KOBA 2015, ChyronHego will demonstrate Lyric64, a significant upcoming release that has been completely re-engineered in the 64-bit environment. Like its predecessor, Lyric64 offers a single, powerful solution for graphics creation and playout, including point-and-click access to data using ChyronHego's Advanced Data Object technology. As a true 64-bit application, Lyric64 includes an all-new user interface that provides seamless usability and easy access to Lyric's rich and extensive feature set. In addition, Lyric64 is resolution-agnostic with full support for authoring and playout in nonstandard aspect ratios and resolutions of 4K and beyond. At the show, ChyronHego will showcase Lyric64 on the Mosaic platform to form an end-to-end graphics creation and playout workflow solution.

Lyric(R) PRO 8.8 Graphics Creation Software

ChyronHego's Lyric(R) PRO provides a single, powerful solution for graphics creation and playout, designed to shorten cycle time to air for highly compelling broadcast graphics. Hierarchical grouping and key-frame timeline attributes provide designers with a familiar and interactive toolset, and direct integration to industry-standard applications such as Adobe Creative Suite and 3D solutions from Autodesk. The latest innovations include new scene and application parameters useful for data visualization; Advance Data Object, offering a multitude of external data sources that enable access to any data, anywhere; a new Data Processor tool for efficiently evaluating and modifying data, such as a live weather feed, before it is rendered graphically; a new Connection Manager, allowing control over any external device through network or serial communications; and a new Intelligent Interface Manager that allows unlimited serial or network connections in a multitude of encodings. At KOBA 2015, ChyronHego will demonstrate its Lyric PRO solution with the Graffiti broadcast graphics platform. Whether used in a control room or a mobile unit, the Graffiti family of character generators offers producers advanced graphics creation and playout at an entirely new price point.

"This year, KOBA attendees will get a good look at our Lyric products, which provide a glimpse into ChyronHego's expertise and leadership in graphics creation and playout technology. Our tools offer proven, efficient ways to create, visualize, and analyze data and bring it to life on the screen, all while accounting for critical components like performance and quickly evolving technologies like the cloud and 4K. Broadcasters around the world have long relied on ChyronHego technology to gain a competitive edge in the never-ending race for advertisers and audience share."

-- Jonathan Wong, Vice President of Asia-Pacific Sales at ChyronHego

