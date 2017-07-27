ChyronHego at IBC2017

At IBC2017, ChyronHego will showcase its latest product innovations enabling end-to-end, all-software workflows for both news and sports production. ChyronHego will continue to push the envelope on all-software production workflows running in a standard IT infrastructure, such as the VPX Virtual Production Server introduced at the 2017 NAB Show. ChyronHego will also highlight its latest developments in cooperation with Cisco that showcase end-to-end live production running in virtualized environments.



IBC2017

Sept. 15-19, Amsterdam

ChyronHego

Stand 7.D11



News Production Solutions



Graphic Asset Management: CAMIO 4.3

At IBC2017, ChyronHego will showcase CAMIO 4.3, the latest update of ChyronHego’s industry-leading graphic asset management server. With this version, CAMIO brings powerful new editing, file distribution, and virtualization capabilities to the CAMIO Universe, ChyronHego’s comprehensive software-based newsroom production ecosystem. CAMIO 4.3 includes powerful new graphic scheduling capabilities for LUCI5, the company’s HTML5-based, modular user interface for newsroom producers. With LUCI5, producers are now able to browse, create, and order images and video assets from CAMIO and then schedule graphic playback for their automation systems, making their news workflows smoother and more flexible.



CAMIO 4.3 also includes HubDrive, a Dropbox-like folder synchronization and file distribution system that empowers art departments to distribute CAMIO content automatically to a network of playout devices. In addition, CAMIO is now able to run in virtualized environments such as ChyronHego’s VPX Virtual Production Server platform, as well as cloud-based services such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.





Virtual Production Server: VPX

For the first time in Europe, ChyronHego will showcase its new VPX Virtual Production Server, a virtual server platform for hosting end-to-end live production workflows. By enabling broadcast news operations to run entire content creation and playout workflows in a virtualized, IT-based environment, VPX powers highly efficient, cost-effective, and easy-to-manage production operations for news, sports, and other programs. At IBC2017, ChyronHego will introduce new capabilities for VPX including an optional multi-channel SDI bridge for integration with traditional, hybrid, and IT-based infrastructures.



Graphics Creation and Playout: LyricX 3.2

ChyronHego will unveil LyricX 3.2, the latest version of its LyricX 64-bit graphics creation and playout platform. With the new release, LyricX features even tighter integration with the CAMIO graphic asset management server to drive the industry’s most powerful template-based newsroom graphics workflows, and support for the SMPTE ST 2110 IP protocol. LyricX 3.2 also includes an enhanced display matrix that gives users the ability to work with multiple video inputs, as well as new 3D modeling features and enhancements to Live Assist Panels, the user interface and control panel creation tool in ChyronHego’s Live Assist playout automation system family.



Image Caption: ChyronHego LyricX

Sports Production Solutions



Industry-Leading Telestration and Analysis: Paint 7.3

At IBC2017, ChyronHego will introduce the latest version of its industry-leading Paint telestration and analysis solution. Designed to meet the specific requirements of sports broadcasters, Paint enables “Illustrated Replay” — a powerful combination of replay, graphics, and analysis that brings game play to life. Using Paint’s highly intuitive telestration tools, producers can visually analyze game play for virtually any sport by graphically enhancing and highlighting video clips created from live footage, or files stored elsewhere. Paint 7.3 includes enhanced 3D visualization capabilities and support for 4K.



Image Caption: ChyronHego Paint

On-Field Virtual Elements: Virtual Placement 7.0

ChyronHego will feature Virtual Placement, a powerful tool for turning the complex art of placing virtual graphics within live video into a quick and simple process. Without the need for specialized camera encoders or lengthy calibration processes, sports production crews can place virtual graphics into a scene within minutes of setup, ready for use in a multitude of applications. With version 7.0 of Virtual Placement, ChyronHego has added features for more flexible and efficient production workflows, including a new downstream operation mode for adding virtual graphics, such as advertising or live production enhancements, at the downlink point or in the headquarters studio.



Image Caption: ChyronHego Virtual Placement

High-Performance Graphics Platform: PRIME 2.6

At IBC2017, ChyronHego will present the latest version of PRIME, its resolution-agnostic, software-based rendering engine that leverages advanced 64-bit GPU- and CPU-based technologies for maximum power in rendering graphics and effects. PRIME powers the PRIME graphics platform, designed to meet the evolving demands of today's and tomorrow's broadcasters. The latest version of PRIME includes a wealth of new features for interactive graphics rendering, such as touch screen capabilities, as well as enhanced functionality for shaders and deepened support for LUA scripting in addition to PRIME’s existing scripting tools. PRIME now supports 16-bit color space with 10-bit I/O, as well as the SMPTE ST 2110 IP protocol.



Image Caption: ChyronHego PRIME Graphics Platform

Sophisticated Arena-Based Presentations: Click Effects PRIME

Click Effects PRIME is ChyronHego’s highly integrated, turnkey graphics authoring solution for live arena- and stadium-based A/V presentations. Click Effects PRIME unites the advanced authoring, rendering, and data binding power of ChyronHego’s renowned PRIME graphics platform — leveraging advanced 64-bit GPU- and CPU-based technologies for maximum power in rendering graphics and effects — with the industry-leading arena graphics generation and custom digital display control of the Click Effects CrossFire and Blaze solutions.



At IBC2017, ChyronHego will preview a new version of Click Effects PRIME that will offer users advanced keyframing capabilities in LED environments through the PRIME Designer. The new version will also provide up to eight HD-SDI video inputs and outputs or a selectable DVI output mode to support mixed resolutions, as well as support for 4K production and the SMPTE ST 2110 IP protocol.



Image Caption: ChyronHego Click Effects PRIME

Company Overview



