ChyronHego at Government Video Expo 2016

Government Video Expo 2016

Dec. 6-8, Washington

ChyronHego

Booth 301

Live Compositor

ChyronHego's Live Compositor is a powerful and intuitive software solution for live multicamera production, allowing broadcasters and other content creators of all skill levels to create compelling live video content without the need for technically trained personnel. Key features of Live Compositor include video switching and audio mixing, a powerful video effects engine, multichannel graphics, multiple clip players, and robotic camera control built-in and packaged in an easy-to-use, all-in-one solution. Live Compositor is the ideal live-production tool for news, legislative, House of Commons, or current affairs producers, and it is also a perfect fit for small- and medium-sized OB sports productions.

LyricX 2.0

ChyronHego will highlight the latest version of LyricX, a 64-bit release of the company's award-winning Lyric PRO graphics creation and playout platform. Released earlier this year, LyricX set a new standard for power and versatility in broadcast graphics creation and playout -- particularly for memory-intensive features such as 4K resolution. LyricX 2.0 adds powerful usability enhancements and even greater performance to LyricX to drive the full gamut of today's broadcast requirements including HD and 4K types of graphics applications. LyricX 2.0 is a fundamental element in the CAMIO Universe, a comprehensive software-based ecosystem that empowers producers and journalists to create compelling broadcasts and deliver them rapidly to air. LyricX's high performance is matched only by its extraordinary flexibility to meet the demands of every market segment of live production, including news, sports, government, entertainment, and house of worship.

Company Overview

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions -- including Lyric(R), the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB(TM) optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in Melville, New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

Share it on Twitter: Visit @ChyronHego at the Government Video Expo 2016 in booth 301 - https://goo.gl/QK4TYQ

Follow ChyronHego:

http://www.facebook.com/chyronhego

http://twitter.com/chyronhego

http://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron

http://www.youtube.com/user/chyronmelville