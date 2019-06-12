ChyronHego Coach Paint Leveraged by DC United Coaching Staff for 2019 MLS Season

MELVILLE, N.Y. — June 11, 2019 — DC United, an American pro soccer club based in Washington, D.C., is using ChyronHego's Coach Paint telestration tool throughout the 2019 MLS season. Over the past two years, Coach Paint has become an integral part of DC United's coaching strategy, enabling clear and concise delivery of key coaching points during pre- and post-game video presentations.

Designed specifically for coaches and athletes, ChyronHego's Coach Paint tool is used by sports teams and leagues around the world to teach advanced concepts, reinforce correct technique, and simulate game situations. Coach Paint engages, illustrates, and informs with high-end telestration techniques similar to those used on professional sports broadcasts.

DC United, a top-level club in American soccer, has won four MLS Cups and is a three-time winner of the U.S. Open Cup. DC United chose Coach Paint for its ability to create visually appealing graphics that the club can easily tailor to its unique understanding of soccer.

"We are constantly developing ways for coaches to communicate key points to our players, and the Coach Paint software has played an important role in that effort over the past two years," said Stewart Mairs, technical director, DC United. "We use Coach Paint in virtually every first-team video session, and it enables us to be clear and concise in our messaging and feedback. On a broader level, Coach Paint is helping us reinforce the DC United philosophy of soccer play with both regular and academy players."

James Clarke-Reed, head of sports performance and technology solutions at ChyronHego, commented, "DC United have been using Coach Paint for several seasons, and the tool is now ingrained in the coaching process for every player from youth to senior level. The club uses the software not only to produce content but also to immerse players in the analysis process interactively when providing feedback. DC United is getting the best from its players with Coach Paint."

