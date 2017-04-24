ChyronHego at BroadcastAsia2017

Launched only a year ago, ChyronHego's CAMIO Universe is transforming news operations as broadcasters continue to migrate to all-software environments and standard off-the-shelf IT technologies, including virtualized server environments. At BroadcastAsia2017 ChyronHego will showcase a full CAMIO Universe end-to-end production workflow running in VPX, the company's all-new virtual server platform. Also on display will be ChyronHego's PRIME graphics ecosystem, Neon trackless virtual studio system, and world-class sports graphics solutions including Paint and Virtual Placement. In addition, business partner GBS Alliance will present a demonstration of the ChyronHego Visual Radio solution in its booth, 4J2-01.



Introducing: ChyronHego VPX Platform

ChyronHego will introduce its all-new Virtual Production Server (VPX) -- a ground-based virtual server platform that can host end-to-end live production workflows. VPX is a game-changer because it means that running live production workflows in a virtualized server environment is no longer a vision for the future, but is available to broadcasters here and now.



The VPX platform enables broadcasters to create highly efficient, cost-effective, and easy-to-manage production workflows for news, sports, and other programs, all from virtual instances running on a single server. At BroadcastAsia2017, ChyronHego will present a full CAMIO Universe end-to-end production workflow running on the VPX platform.





PRIME 2.5: Comprehensive Ecosystem for Scalable, Modular Graphics Production

ChyronHego will showcase PRIME 2.5, an all-new, high-performance update of the company's renowned PRIME Graphics Ecosystem.

PRIME 2.5 is a resolution-agnostic, software-based solution that leverages advanced 64-bit GPU- and CPU-based technologies for maximum power in rendering graphics and effects. With the ability to output multiple channels of graphics and clips from a single system that formerly required multiple solutions, customers gain more functionality and features at a lower cost.



Neon Trackless Virtual Set System

At BroadcastAsia2017, ChyronHego will highlight Neon, a powerful and yet simple system for creating highly compelling virtual sets. Neon is an all-in-one, trackless virtual set solution. Using video from multiple fixed camera signals on a green screen, Neon creates astonishing virtual camera motions such as virtual roll, pan, travelling, and crane movements, all in a virtual set environment. Since the physical camera remains stationary, Neon requires very little studio space. And because it's an all-in-one solution, it's easy to set up and operate.





Sports Production

ChyronHego will showcase products and solutions for live, 4K sports production -- including the industry-leading Paint Telestration and analysis solution and a new generation of ChyronHego's Virtual Placement products for placing visually compelling virtual graphics within live broadcasts.





Company Quote:

"While the broadcast industry is still mostly focused on IP now, we believe that 2017 is 'the year of IT' -- meaning we're seeing a shift toward the implementation of all-software-based workflows running on standard IT infrastructure instead of new investments in proprietary hardware. Our all-new VPX is an exciting new development in this important movement. Also, we're excited to be back at BroadcastAsia with an all-new, custom-built booth -- a sign of our growing presence at the show and commitment to the vital and rapidly expanding APAC market."

-- Johan Apel, President and CEO, ChyronHego





ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions -- including Lyric(R), the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB(TM) optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



