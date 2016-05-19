ChyronHego at BroadcastAsia2016

BroadcastAsia 2016

May 31--June 3

ChyronHego

Exhibiting With Magna Systems and Engineering in Stand 5C2-01

LyricX -- 4K Graphics Creation and Playout

At BroadcastAsia2016, ChyronHego will demonstrate LyricX, an all-new release of the company's flagship Lyric graphics creation and playout solution. Based on ChyronHego's industry-leading Lyric PRO platform, LyricX harnesses the power of 64-bit architecture to offer unprecedented performance in graphics creation and playout -- now with 4K graphics support.

LyricX is powered by ChyronHego's high-performance HX Graphics Platform. A central component of LyricX is an all-new keyboard/control surface that exposes all familiar Lyric functions and offers programmable LCD keys that can be completely configured for any use case. With the revamped user interface in LyricX, users can configure screens for specific programs, such as news shows, and they can easily switch between these individual environments.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-LyricX.jpg

Photo Caption: ChyronHego LyricX

Virtual Placement -- Virtual Graphics

Virtual Placement is a flexible tool that turns the complex art of placing virtual graphics within live video into a quick and simple process. Without the need for specialist camera encoders or lengthy calibration processes, virtual tied-to-surface graphics can be placed into a scene within minutes of setup, ready for use in almost every live broadcast scenario -- from augmented-reality studio sets to sports arenas, racetracks, or landscapes.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego_VirtualPlacement.jpg

Photo Caption: ChyronHego Virtual Placement

Channel Box PRIME -- Channel Branding

ChyronHego's popular Channel Box channel-branding system offers the industry's fastest and easiest solution for delivering bold branding elements such as up-to-the-minute headlines, sports scores, financial data, weather reports, snipes, social media commentary, and automated promos. At BroadcastAsia2016, ChyronHego will demonstrate Channel Box PRIME, a significant new release of Channel Box that has been re-engineered for the 64-bit environment with an updated user interface that is localized in 13 languages. With an all-new dedicated rendering engine and scene designer, Channel Box PRIME is completely geared to broadcasters' specific requirements for channel branding and playout. In addition, Channel Box PRIME includes powerful new features for creative freedom and performance. One example is Warp Effects, a never-before-seen special effect that integrates with industry-leading third-party modeling and rendering tools such as Adobe After Effects and 3ds Max from Autodesk.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-ChannelBoxPrime.zip

Photo Caption: ChyronHego Channel Box PRIME

CAMIO 4.3 -- Graphics Asset Management

At BroadcastAsia2016, ChyronHego will preview CAMIO 4.3, a significant update of the company's award-winning CAMIO graphic asset management solution that is scheduled for release in early 2017. A highlight of CAMIO 4.3 is a complete redesign of LUCI, the modular interface for producer fulfillment of graphics in newsroom computer systems, with tight integration across the entire ChyronHego product line. With CAMIO 4.3, LUCI has been fully re-engineered to utilize forward-thinking technology for more flexible and powerful interfaces on PCs, Mac® computers, or tablets -- giving producers an at-a-glance overview of all information they need to deliver breaking news to air. With LUCI's simple and clear workflow connecting the newsroom to the art department and the control room, users can focus on writing the news and breaking it first.

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-CAMIO4.zip

Image Caption: ChyronHego CAMIO

Paint 6.3 -- Telestration

ChyronHego will show Paint 6.3, the latest release of the company's industry-leading telestration solution. Paint 6.3 enhances 4K production with the ability to take in a 4K stream and telestrate upon it, without loss of resolution. In addition, Paint 6.3 is fully incorporated into the broadcast workflow using its EVS integration. EVS browsing and import along with direct export back to the EVS are supported. Paint 6.3 now has the ability to read external data sources to populate graphics from leading data providers such as TRACAB" and Opta. Also being showcased is Paint Live, a solution targeting live OB productions with the ability to produce a fill and key output. Paint Offline, with its unique offline workflow, enables users to leverage file-based import and export of video for creating graphics on laptops at any time and from any location. In addition to Windows support, Paint 6.3 is supported on Mac® platforms.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Paint.jpg

Photo Caption: ChyronHego Paint

Company Overview

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization, with a wide range of products and services for live television, news, and sports production. Joining forces in 2013 with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB" player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet" graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, New York, the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

