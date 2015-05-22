ChyronHego BroadcastAsia2015 Product Preview

Visit ChyronHego at BroadcastAsia2015, June 2-5

ChyronHego at BroadcastAsia2015:

At BroadcastAsia2015, ChyronHego will be exhibiting with partner Magna Systems & Engineering on stand 5C2-01, where it will showcase its Lyric64, Metacast(R), and the all-new Studio MediaMaker(TM).

Lyric64 -- All-New Graphics Creation and Playout Platform

ChyronHego's Lyric(R) is the world's leading graphics creation and playout solution, with more than 9,000 systems installed in broadcast environments on every continent. At BroadcastAsia2015, ChyronHego will demonstrate Lyric64, a significant upcoming release that has been completely re-engineered in the 64-bit environment. Like its predecessor, Lyric64 offers a single powerful solution for graphics creation and playout, including point-and-click access to data using ChyronHego's Advanced Data Object technology. As a true 64-bit application, Lyric64 includes an all-new user interface that provides seamless usability and easy access to its rich and extensive feature set. In addition, Lyric64 is resolution-agnostic with full support for authoring and playout in nonstandard aspect ratios and resolutions of 4K and beyond. At the show, ChyronHego will showcase Lyric64 on the Mosaic platform to form an end-to-end graphics creation and playout workflow solution.



Image Caption: ChyronHego Lyric64

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Lyric64.zip

Metacast(R) -- Sophisticated Weather Graphics

For more than 20 years, Metacast(R) has set the global standard for high-impact, reliable, efficient, and data-driven weather graphics. As a stand-alone system within a broadcasting operation or as a production tool in an integrated 24/7 newsroom environment, Metacast provides users with a complete graphics toolset for weather-driven news stories. At BroadcastAsia2015, ChyronHego will showcase its latest version of Metacast with significant performance and usability enhancements to further streamline weather workflows.

Photo Caption: ChyronHego Metacast(R)

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Metacast.png

NEW Studio MediaMaker(TM) -- Streamlining Broadcast Production

At BroadcastAsia2015, ChyronHego will demonstrate Studio MediaMaker(TM), the company's all-new solution for streamlining broadcast production. Designed especially for smaller or nontraditional organizations, Studio MediaMaker automates the end-to-end processes of broadcasting -- from planning to production to file-based publishing of news content, and then through seamless links to ChyronHego graphics workflow solutions and other production resources.

Image Caption: ChyronHego Studio MediaMaker(TM)

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-StudioMediaMaker.jpg

Other ChyronHego Demos:

Also at BroadcastAsia2015, ChyronHego will demonstrate its Virtual Placement and Paint solutions in partnership with Expandore Electronics on stand 4D2-14.

Virtual Placement -- Powerful Virtual Graphics

Virtual Placement from ChyronHego is a powerful tool that turns the complex art of placing virtual graphics within live video into a quick and simple process. Virtual Placement can be used in many different live broadcast scenarios, from augmenting physical studio sets with virtual objects or live broadcast graphics and video feeds to enhancing much larger scenes such as sports arenas, race tracks, or landscapes. At BroadcastAsia2015, ChyronHego will showcase the latest release of Virtual Placement, which features the all-new Scene Tracking engine that allows for sensorless real-time and true 3D camera tracking in almost any environment. Scene Tracking is specifically targeted at live sports production.

Image Caption: ChyronHego Virtual Placement

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-VirtualPlacement.jpg

Paint -- Bringing Game Play to Life

ChyronHego's Paint product family offers advanced production analysis and telestration tools designed specifically for the needs of sports broadcasters. Within a game, dozens of telestrated clips can be created live or stored at the ready for near-live replays or postmatch analysis. At BroadcastAsia2015, ChyronHego will release a new version of Paint that includes comprehensive support for 4K productions, enabling broadcasters to introduce and telestrate a 4K stream in an HD broadcast without any loss of resolution.

Image Caption: ChyronHego Paint

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Paint.png

Client Quote:

"At BroadcastAsia2015, we'll focus on the simplicity of the ChyronHego technology. Our products are built to help broadcasters update or enhance their productions quickly and easily in the face of never-ending competition for ratings, advertisers, and subscribers. We hope visitors will stop by our partners' stands to see how ChyronHego can help them leap forward quickly and in the most cost-effective way."

-- Jonathan Wong, Vice President, Asia-Pacific Region, ChyronHego

Company Overview

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news, and sports production. Joining forces in 2013, with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB(TM) player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, New York, the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. More information on ChyronHego is available at www.chyronhego.com.

