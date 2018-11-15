ChyronHego at Government Video Expo 2018

Vidigo News

ChyronHego will showcase their newly launched Vidigo News product, an all-in-one newsroom-compliant production solution designed specifically for live OTT production. Vidigo News packages ChyronHego’s Vidigo Live Compositor, an intuitive software solution for live multi-camera/sources production, with award-winning ChyronHego graphics, Live Assist playout automation system, and a custom GUI based on the Live Assist Panels control panel creation tool. Vidigo News combines a scalable switcher, an audio mixer, a powerful video effects engine, ChyronHego graphics channels, clip players, and even robotic camera control into an easy-to-use solution that can be controlled by a single operator.

CAMIO 4.5

ChyronHego will demonstrate CAMIO 4.5, the next release of the company's industry-leading graphic asset management solution, with key features designed to make producer-driven news workflows even more versatile, flexible, and cost-effective. CAMIO 4.5 enhancements include a powerful new render engine; the ability to publish content straight from the newsroom to social media; and the latest version of LUCI5, the HTML5 plugin for fulfillment interface.

Paint 7.4

ChyronHego will also showcase Paint 7.4, the company's award-winning telestration and analysis solution for sports broadcasting. Version 7.4 includes full 4K support including built-in recording in 4K, as well as new IP capabilities including support for HTTP H.264 live IP stream recording. Also joining Paint's existing integration with EVS slow-motion replay servers is an all-new integration with the LiveTouch replay system from Grass Valley, a Belden Brand. The new version of Paint also includes new automatic player-tracking capabilities that remove the need for key framing — making the telestration solution fastest to air — and tools for publishing content directly to social media.

PRIME Graphics 3.1

Also on display will be PRIME Graphics 3.1, the next version of ChyronHego’s universal graphics platform. Driven by ChyronHego’s powerful rendering engine, PRIME Graphics 3.1 addresses five mission-critical use cases within a single, easy-to-use 4K- and IP-ready graphics design and playout platform: ChyronHego’s renowned character generator; a powerful clip player, a video wall solution, a graphics-driven touch-screen platform, and a branding solution. PRIME Graphics 3.1 includes support for the SMPTE ST 2110/2022 standard, and now includes HDR-enabled 16-bit color, which allows the platform to deliver 10-bit SDI HDR and 12 bit Display Port output in the customer’s choice of HLG or S-Log3 formats. Other new capabilities include support for multiple remote engines, HDR design canvas, and a new “base scene” workflow concept.

Company Overview:

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions — including Lyric®, the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

