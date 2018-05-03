ChyronHego at BroadcastAsia2018

Powerful Sports Telestration and Analysis: Paint 7.4

In use by a multitude of sports organizations and thousands of live productions every year, Paint is ChyronHego’s award-winning telestration analysis solution for sports broadcasting. Paint’s power lies in its feature-rich set of tools and its sheer simplicity of use, which means that anyone working on a sports production can use the tool whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes. Sports pundits, commentators, or even assistant producers use Paint to help them create informative and visually appealing sports highlights without the need for additional infrastructure or specialist operators.

At BroadcastAsia2018, ChyronHego will highlight Version 7.4 of Paint with significant new features for today’s most advanced broadcast operations. Paint 7.4 now boasts full 4K support including built-in recording in 4K, as well as new IP capabilities including support for HTTP H.264 live IP stream recording. Also joining Paint’s existing integration with EVS slow-motion replay servers is an all-new integration with the LiveTouch replay system from Grass Valley, a Belden Brand. The new version of Paint also includes new automatic player-tracking capabilities that remove the need for key framing, making the telestration solution fastest to air. In addition, ChyronHego will showcase Coach Paint Capture, the first-ever product to provide a complete video telestration workflow for coaching staff – from content capture to logging/tagging and then illustration of the footage – in a single software-based solution.

Advanced Virtual Graphics Made Easy: Virtual Placement

Based on highly advanced real-time image-processing algorithms, ChyronHego’s Virtual Placementis the most sophisticated tool on the market for incorporating striking virtual graphics into any live broadcast. Virtual Placement allows state-of-the art virtual graphics to be added to live productions without the need for a specialist operator or expensive camera sensors. The system analyzes incoming camera movement in real time to allow for easy and robust addition of virtual tied-to-surface graphics. Virtual product placement and advertising, scores and statistics, sponsor logos, and even animated sponsor messages on virtual LED screens are among the many applications Virtual Placement is able to deliver across a wide range of productions.

At BroadcastAsia2018, ChyronHego will highlight improvements to the Virtual Placement product family, including support for 4K, a new auto masking feature, enhanced real-time data integration with the company’s industry-leading sports tracking solutions, TRACAB and ZXY, and integration with third-party, real-time data sources.

Flexible, Integrated Graphics Hub: PRIME 3.0

PRIME Graphics 3.0 is ChyronHego’s universal graphics platform that stacks an array of diverse applications into a single design-tool hub. Media professionals are embracing PRIME Graphics’ “One Platform, Multiple Solutions” model for all applications, from video news, sports, and entertainment, to government and corporate. Powered by the latest version of ChyronHego’s most powerful rendering engine, PRIME Graphics is an advanced 4K-ready, 3D graphics authoring and playout solution that actually adapts to customer requirements by offering six feature sets within a single, easy-to-use platform. PRIME Graphics can be configured as a branding solution, an integrated clip player, a unified newsroom graphics system, a studio monitor solution, a graphics-driven touch-screen solution, and finally, an integrated extension to ChyronHego’s workflow content distribution and syncing solutions.

Resolution-agnostic and software-based, PRIME Graphics leverages advanced 64-bit GPU- and CPU-based technologies for maximum power in rendering graphics and effects, as well as HDR-enabled 16-bit color and the ability to deliver 10-bit hybrid log gamma (HLG) HDR output for productions.

Powerful Yet Simple Virtual Set Creation: Neon

At BroadcastAsia2018, ChyronHego will highlight Neon, an all-in-one, trackless virtual set solution for creating highly compelling virtual sets. Neon uses video from multiple fixed-camera signals on a green screen to create astonishing virtual camera motions such as virtual roll, pan, travelling, and crane movements, all in a virtual set environment. Since the physical camera remains stationary, Neon requires very little studio space, and because it’s an all-in-one solution, it’s easy to set up and operate.

ChyronHego will also showcase a new integration of Neon with the Unreal Engine from leading game developer Epic Games. With the integration, news broadcasters and other Neon users will be able to leverage Unreal’s industry-leading rendering and real-time special effects capabilities to add powerful new photorealistic and hyper-realistic elements to their on-air virtual sets. Unreal’s 3D graphics engine enables producers to generate AR graphics through the templated workflows of ChyronHego’s CAMIO Universe. Via custom user interfaces built with ChyronHego Live Assist panels, producers can then present the AR graphics on-air using ChyronHego’s Plutonium and Neon virtual set and robotic camera tracking solutions.

