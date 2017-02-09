ChyronHego Appoints Dae Yung Choe as Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Feb. 9, 2017 -- ChyronHego today announced the appointment of Dae Yung Choe as vice president of sales, Asia Pacific. In his new position, Dae will manage the company's APAC team and take responsibility for all of ChyronHego's sales, marketing, and business operations initiatives in the region. He reports to Kathy Power, ChyronHego's president, Americas and Asia Pacific.

"We are very honored to welcome Dae to our team. With more than two decades of management and vice-president-level experience, he's an accomplished and highly regarded veteran of the APAC broadcast industry," said Power. "We look forward to working with Dae to build the ChyronHego brand in the region, measured by progressive sales growth and a truly superior customer experience."

Prior to joining ChyronHego, Dae served for more than nine years as vice president, Asia Pacific/Oceania at Ross Video Ltd. He also previously served as director of product marketing both for Avid's APAC division and for Pinnacle Systems Asia. Earlier in his career, Dae was a senior systems engineer for SONY Broadcast and a field engineer for Alamar Automation, with both positions in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic team at ChyronHego, which is producing some really cool and innovative technologies to help broadcast customers make a smooth and cost-effective transition to IP-based workflows," Dae said. "It will be a pleasure to help our team expand awareness and market share for these solutions in the Asia Pacific region."

