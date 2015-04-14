ChyronHego Announces Metacast MediaMaker

Automated Weather Templates Ideal for Secondary Channels or Periods of Lower Viewership

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- April 12, 2015 -- ChyronHego today announced the launch of Metacast(R) MediaMaker, an all-new version of the company's industry-leading Metacast professional weather graphics solution that provides users with automated templates. Making its debut at the 2015 NAB Show, Metacast MediaMaker delivers all of the robust rendering and output capabilities of the full Metacast solution in a set of predefined templates that connect to multiple live weather data sources. Users can deploy the Metacast MediaMaker templates to render constantly updated weather clips and deliver them live into a ChyronHego BlueNet(TM) or CAMIO graphics workflow, an internal MAM, or any other file-based broadcast workflow.

"Our Metacast system is the world's most sophisticated and robust weather graphics solution, with deployments on six continents and a reputation for highly reliable and brilliantly attractive data-centric weather graphics," said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "With Metacast MediaMaker, we're delivering the best of Metacast in a low-cost and easy-to-deploy solution for producing automated 24/7 weather graphics. Metacast MediaMaker is ideal in situations that don't require a full-time weather production staff, such as in smaller secondary channels or evening/weekend broadcasts with lighter viewership."

Metacast MediaMaker packages sample functionality from ChyronHego's industry-leading Lyric64 graphics creation platform onto a single physical server and a predefined set of weather animation templates. Templates include national, regional, and local animations for radar, surface wind, and surface temperature forecasts. All weather animations are automatically rendered and continuously updated using Metacast MediaMaker's built-in links to real-time weather data from sources such as radar, satellite, forecast models, pinpoint city/location forecasts, and remote weather stations. The templates also integrate seamlessly with a station's existing weather data links, such as those already in use with the larger Metacast solution. Stations with deployed graphics workflow solutions, such as ChyronHego's CAMIO, can drag and drop Metacast MediaMaker templates directly into the larger weather workflow.

ChyronHego will highlight Metacast MediaMaker at the 2015 NAB Show in booth SL1110. More information about Metacast MediaMaker and the ChyronHego product family is available at www.chyronhego.com.

