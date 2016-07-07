ChyronHego Acquires Sound & Video Creations Inc., Maker of ClickEffects Product Family for Live Stadium Presentations

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- July 7, 2016 -- ChyronHego today announced that the company has acquired Sound & Video Creations Inc., a leading developer of digital content management and delivery solutions for sports stadium presentations and broadcasts. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Sound & Video Creations is well-known for its ClickEffects family of products for live A/V entertainment production, including CrossFire, Blaze, BackDraft, and ProAudio.

"With sports fans paying a premium for tickets to live sports events, there is demand and an expectation for an ever more sophisticated A/V experience once inside the stadium. As a result, solutions for streamlining in-arena productions represent a growth market and an outstanding opportunity for ChyronHego," said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "With its ClickEffects family, Sound & Video Creations has set new benchmarks for the delivery, management, and control of content for display systems in stadiums and arenas. Paired with the graphics and rendering solutions in our product family, the ClickEffects products offer our joint customers a full solution in an end-to-end broadcast content creation, management, and delivery workflow."

For more than 20 years, ClickEffects solutions have defined digital A/V content delivery at high-profile live sports and entertainment events. In addition, ClickEffects systems have been deployed by hundreds of colleges and universities, by over 75% of Major and Minor League baseball teams, and by nearly 65% of professional football, basketball, and hockey teams. ClickEffects solutions are known for their power and reliability in high-pressure live sports and broadcast presentation environments, while also providing cost-effective and operator-friendly capabilities ranging from video playback and replay to data delivery, graphics generation, and audio content delivery.

"Our integration with ChyronHego is an important milestone and an exciting development for our company as well as our customers," said Cliff Wight, president, Sound & Video Creations Inc. "We're proud of our achievement as the number one provider of stadium A/V solutions in the United States, and now as part of the global ChyronHego development and sales organization we'll have a ready path for expanding our product set on a global basis. Also, ChyronHego's culture and technology strategy, based on providing a comprehensive software-based ecosystem of integrated solutions, are an ideal fit with our own."

