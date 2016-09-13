ChyronHego Acquires Hybrid

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 9, 2016 -- ChyronHego today announced that the company has finalized its acquisition of Hybrid, a leading manufacturer of virtual reality and robotics solutions for the digital media and broadcast industries. Based in Paris, Hybrid offers a comprehensive line of advanced tracking and trackless virtual studio and robotic camera-head technologies.

"ChyronHego's acquisition of Hybrid is exciting news for both of our companies, and it comes at a pivotal time in the industry as broadcasters increasingly embrace all-IP, software-based workflows. We are continuing to expand our company's vision to provide the premier software suite for live, end-to-end video content creation, and Hybrid fills an important role in that strategy," said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "Now, we'll be able to offer our customers best-of-breed technologies for building extre mely compelling, visually striking, and realistic virtual sets. Plus, with Hybrid's state-of-the-art instrumented camera heads, we'll be able to offer a truly complete solution that is also applicable in sports."

Hybrid's virtual studio tracking solutions provide real-time, precise camera motion within 2D or 3D computer-generated backgrounds. From hand-held camera movements to pan-tilt-zoom-focus, Hybrid employs an open and scalable solution for tracking virtual reality, whether using Hybrid's precise motion-tracking robotic camera support or interfacing with third-party tracking systems. Hybrid also offers a trackless virtual set system that uses fixed camera signals on a green screen to enable virtual camera motions such as virtual roll, pan, travelling, and crane movements. In addition, Hybrid provides an augmented reality solution that enables broadcasters to enrich their presentations with 3D objects and animations that track perfectly with the motion of the camera.

"Joining the ChyronHego team is a trem endous step forward for our company and our customers. Hybrid and ChyronHego share a mission to develop solutions that allow the digital media market to produce value-added content with a consistent integrated workflow," said Olivier Cohen, CEO, Hybrid. "Hybrid's solutions are a perfect fit with ChyronHego's CAMIO Universe ecosystem of integrated, software-based tools to support producer-driven content creation. As a recognized leader in the broadcast graphics marketplace, ChyronHego will add best-in-class capabilities to our solutions and provide the market presence we need to take our technologies to the next level."

More information about Hybrid solutions and ChyronHego's full product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

About Hybrid

Hybrid is a leading manufacturer of virtual reality and robotics solutions for the digital media and broadcast industry. The company's mission is to develop cost-effective solutions and products that allow the digital media market to produce value-added content with a consistent integrated workflow. Hybrid is intent on developing new solutions that push the limits of content creation while providing a clear rationalization of costs.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions -- including Lyric®, the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB(TM) optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in Melville, New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

