ChyronHego at the 2018 NAB Show

News and Weather

In today's highly competitive environment, news and weather producers are not only challenged to deliver breaking news to air first, they're also under increased pressure to tell stories in new and compelling ways, and to do so as cost-effectively as possible. Powered by ChyronHego's CAMIO graphic asset management server, the CAMIO Universe is an end-to-end, all-software ecosystem for multiplatform delivery that drives template-based, unified news and weather workflows and places the industry's most powerful storytelling tools at producers' fingertips.



At the 2018 NAB Show, ChyronHego will showcase important updates to all existing CAMIO Universe components, as well as all-new solutions, that make producer-driven workflows even more versatile, flexible, and cost-effective. The centerpiece is CAMIO 4.4, with powerful new features for publishing content straight from the newsroom to Facebook, Twitter, and other social media outlets. And with LUCI5, ChyronHego's new HTML5-based LUCI plug-in, producers are able to browse, create, and order images and video assets from CAMIO without having to leave the familiar environment of their newsroom computer systems. LUCI5 places powerful content-generation tools at the producer's fingertips, making creation of reusable graphics, clips, and automated cues fast and easy. While LUCI5 is based on the Media Object Server (MOS) Protocol's new HTML5 plug-in specification, making it compatible with most current NRCS solutions, the interface also supports some older newsroom computer systems via an ActiveX container.



Also on display will be LyricX 3.2, the next version of ChyronHego's industry-leading graphics creation and playout solution. An all-new, built-in HTML browser within LyricX streamlines integration with ChyronHego's Live Assist Panels and CAMIO, both of which are HTML-based systems. LyricX 3.2 also includes multiple significant upgrades to the user interface — from performance and usability enhancements to enhanced masking and built-in timer features — making it even easier and more intuitive to use.



ChyronHego will feature PRIME 3.0, the newest version of the company's 64-bit, all-software graphics rendering engine, which includes tighter integration with the CAMIO Universe workflow and the ability to deliver 10-bit hybrid log gamma (HLG) HDR output for productions. Also on display will be the latest version of the Metacast weather graphics system. Visitors will see it in action in a news and weather production workflow driven by the CAMIO Universe.



Software-Based Live Production

For the first time at a major trade show, ChyronHego will present an all-software-based live studio show. At the core of the end-to-end production workflow will be the latest version of ChyronHego's Live Compositor, a scalable, powerful, and intuitive software solution for multicamera production that enables broadcasters to create compelling live video content in an all-software environment. In addition, ChyronHego will incorporate its virtual set and augmented graphics technology into its live presentations for a true end-to-end live studio production, all from a unified, scalable, all-software production workflow.



Stadium and In-Venue Production

Introduced at last year's NAB Show, Click Effects PRIME is ChyronHego's highly integrated, turnkey graphics-authoring solution for live arena- and stadium-based A/V presentations. Click Effects PRIME unites the advanced authoring, rendering, and data-binding power of ChyronHego's renowned PRIME graphics ecosystem with industry-leading arena graphics generation and custom digital display controls. At the 2018 NAB Show, ChyronHego will unveil version 3.1 of Click Effects PRIME, with key new features including integrated PRIME authoring using PRIME Designer, expanded HD-SDI inputs in an HD-SDI workflow, HD-SDI inputs added to the DVI workflow, and HDR output for 4K productions. The capabilities of Click Effects PRIME 3.1 will be demonstrated on an 80-square-foot ultra-high-resolution LED wall in the ChyronHego booth.



Master Control

ChyronHego will also feature NewsTicker 5, the broadcast industry's most widely used ticker branding solution for effortless creation of ticker displays. NewsTicker is a robust web-based platform for managing all content (automated, manual, and viewer-generated) without the need for scripting. NewsTicker 5 features a modern browser-based interface that supports all browsers and platforms, including mobile devices and tablets. In addition, the solution features tight integration with ChyronHego's PRIME graphics platform, localized support for multiple languages, and seamless integration with weather alerts and other breaking news data.



Sports Technology

For live sports broadcasting, ChyronHego will showcase the latest updates of its world-renowned solutions for real-time data visualization. Version 7.4 of Paint, the company's telestration and analysis solution, now boasts full 4K support including built-in recording in 4K. Also joining Paint's existing integration with EVS slow-motion replay servers is an all-new integration with the LiveTouch replay system from Grass Valley, a Belden Brand. In addition, Paint 7.4 now includes new IP capabilities including support for HTTP H.264 live IP stream recording.



ChyronHego will also highlight improvements to its Virtual Placement product family, including support for 4K; a new auto masking feature; enhanced real-time data integration with the company's industry-leading sports tracking solutions, TRACAB and ZXY; as well as integration with third-party, real-time data sources, such as NFL NextGen Stats.



Company Quote:



"With an industry in the middle of major transformations, demand for efficient solutions helping our customers to produce more at a lower total cost of ownership is greater than ever before. We're heading to NAB in Las Vegas with all-software solutions, providing unique flexibility and true scalability in ways that hardware-based workflows never can provide.



We're seeing broadcast customers on all continents head down the migration path to IT-based operations powered by solutions such as the CAMIO Universe for News Production, and we're ready to help them make the transition as smoothly and cost-effectively as possible.



At the NAB Show, we're introducing new, innovative solutions for live production running on standardized IT infrastructure — either on-premises or in a remote data center — providing all the tools broadcasters need to tell a great story and share it with the widest possible audience, regardless of where and how content is being consumed."

— Marco Lopez, ChyronHego CEO



