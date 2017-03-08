ChyronHego at the 2017 NAB Show

Launched only a year ago, ChyronHego's CAMIO Universe is transforming news operations as broadcasters continue to migrate to all-software environments and standard off-the-shelf IT technologies, including virtualized server environments.



At the 2017 NAB Show, ChyronHego will showcase the latest product developments driving global adoption of the CAMIO Universe -- including the newest version of LyricX, the world's leading broadcast graphics creation and playout solution; the Prime Graphics Ecosystem; Metacast weather graphics; and the company's solutions for augmented graphics and virtual sets -- all under the control of playout automation.



Building on the acquisition of Click Effects in 2016, ChyronHego will also showcase the industry's most powerful solutions for arena production and in-venue experience technology, all in a software-based, unified workflow running in a standard IT infrastructure.



2017 NAB Show

April 24-27, Las Vegas

ChyronHego

Booth SL1210



CAMIO Universe Updates

ChyronHego's CAMIO Universe is a comprehensive, software-based newsroom production ecosystem that enables a producer-driven approach to news content creation and playout. At the 2017 NAB Show, ChyronHego will introduce its newest innovations for the CAMIO Universe, including an improved template-creation workflow and the ability to run the solutions inside a virtualized IT server environment for dramatically lowered total cost of ownership and the ability to perform on-demand scaling. In addition, as part of its CAMIO Universe presentation, ChyronHego will highlight the release of the new web edition of the LUCI interface and new features for Axis World Graphics, the company's hosted graphics-creation solution. Improvements to Axis World Graphics include a local order-delivery feature and the debut of a new Axis Maps user interface.



A Comprehensive Ecosystem for Scalable, Modular Graphics Production

ChyronHego will introduce PRIME 2.5, an all-new, high-performance update of the company's renowned PRIME Graphics Ecosystem.



PRIME 2.5 is a resolution-agnostic, software-based solution that leverages advanced 64-bit GPU- and CPU-based technologies for maximum power in rendering graphics and effects. With the ability to output multiple channels of graphics and clips from a single system that formerly required multiple solutions, customers gain more functionality and features at a lower cost.



PRIME 2.5 news at the 2017 NAB Show includes multiple new design features and a brand-new Touch Graphics Module.



Image Caption: ChyronHego PRIME Graphics Ecosystem

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego_PRIME-Images.zip



Robust and Effortless Ticker Branding

At the 2017 NAB Show, ChyronHego will unveil version 5 of NewsTicker, the broadcast industry's most widely used ticker branding solution for effortless creation of ticker displays. NewsTicker is a robust web-based platform for managing all content (automated, manual, and viewer-generated) and broadcast automation. With version 5, NewsTicker has been completely re-engineered with an all-new user interface. Also, NewsTicker 5 is now optimized for all modern browsers and platforms, including mobile devices and tablets.



Image Caption: ChyronHego NewsTicker

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego_NewsTicker.zip



End-to-End Stadium Production

ChyronHego will showcase an end-to-end workflow for stadium production based on the company's Click Effects family, working in tandem with ChyronHego's Live Compositor, PRIME, and LyricX graphics solutions to deliver a live, in-venue entertainment experience. Click Effects solutions are known for their power and reliability in high-pressure live sports and broadcast presentation environments, while also providing cost-effective and operator-friendly capabilities ranging from video playback and replay to data delivery, graphics generation, and audio content delivery.



When paired with the graphics, playout, and real-time data management solutions in Live Compositor, PRIME, and LyricX, the Click Effects products offer a full solution in an end-to-end broadcast content creation, management, and delivery workflow.



Sports Production

For live sports broadcasting, ChyronHego will showcase a 4K production workflow based on the industry-leading Paint telestration and analysis solution and the world's most popular solution for broadcast graphics, LyricX. In addition, the company will showcase a new generation of ChyronHego's Virtual Placement family of products, including the latest release of Virtual 1st.



Next-Generation Graphics Creation and Playout

At the 2017 NAB Show, ChyronHego will highlight the latest version of the company's industry-leading LyricX graphics creation and playout solution. LyricX adds powerful usability enhancements, a variety of new design features, and even greater performance than prior versions of the company's world-leading graphics platform.



LyricX allows users to move effortlessly between SDI and IP, and between 4K and HD video, all within the same graphics platform. In addition, LyricX provides native support for powering large video walls using built-in video matrix technology.



Image Caption: ChyronHego LyricX Graphics Creation and Playout

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-LyricX2.jpg



Company Quote:

Many in our industry are focused on IP now, but we believe that 2017 is 'the year of IT' -- meaning we're seeing a shift toward the implementation of all-software-based workflows running on standard IT infrastructure instead of new investments in proprietary hardware. With the CAMIO Universe, we're helping our broadcast news customers make this transition smoothly and cost-effectively with solutions for maximizing workflow efficiencies. Other examples on display will be our end-to-end workflows for arena production and in-venue experience.



At the 2017 NAB Show, we're looking forward to demonstrating how these and other solutions can provide a future-proof foundation for the highly engaging broadcast graphics of today and tomorrow.

-- Johan Apel, President and CEO, ChyronHego



Company Overview



ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions -- including Lyric(R), the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB(TM) optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.



