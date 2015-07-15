ChyronHego 2015 TAB Show Product Preview

2015 Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) Convention & Trade Show

Aug. 5-6, 2015

ChyronHego

Booth 117

Company Overview

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news, and sports production. Joining forces in 2013, with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions such as the TRACAB" player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet" graphics workflow under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, New York, the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. More information on ChyronHego is available at www.chyronhego.com.

ChyronHego at the 2015 TAB Show

Lyric PRO Graphics Creation Software

ChyronHego s Lyric PRO provides a single, powerful solution for graphics creation and playout, designed to shorten cycle time to air for highly compelling broadcast graphics. Hierarchical grouping and key-frame timeline attributes provide designers with a familiar and interactive toolset, with direct integration to industry-standard applications such as Adobe Creative Suite and 3D solutions from Autodesk. The latest innovations include new scene and application parameters useful for data visualization; Advanced Data Object, offering a multitude of external data sources that enable access to any data, anywhere; a new Data Processor tool for efficiently evaluating and modifying data, such as a live weather feed, before it is rendered graphically; a new Connection Manager, allowing control over any external device through network or serial communications; and a new Intelligent Interface Manager that allows unlimited serial or network connections in a multitude of encodings.

Virtual 1st Immersive Virtual Graphics for Football Fans

ChyronHego will present Virtual 1st the company s "down and distance" broadcast graphics solution designed specifically for football. Virtual 1st provides animated virtual first-down and line-of-scrimmage graphics to enhance live football game coverage, helping presenters quickly analyze game-play. Virtual 1st combines video overlay and sensorless camera technology to help tell an engaging and easy-to-follow story. Broadcasters are able to insert virtual lines of scrimmage, first-down lines, and animated graphics to highlight down and distance, with the ability to customize the graphics to match the network's on-air style.

Paint Bringing Game Play to Life

ChyronHego s Paint product family offers advanced production analysis and telestration tools designed specifically for the needs of sports broadcasters. Within a game, dozens of telestrated clips can be created live or stored at the ready for near-live replays or postmatch analysis. At the 2015 TAB Convention & Trade Show, ChyronHego will release a new version of Paint that includes comprehensive support for 4K productions, enabling broadcasters to introduce and telestrate a 4K stream in an HD broadcast without any loss of resolution. Also at the show, ChyronHego is launching and will demonstrate an all-new version of Paint for Mac® platforms. In addition the company will showcase Paint Live, a solution targeting live OB productions with the ability to telestrate fill and key output.

PowerClips Fast-Access Clip Server

PowerClips is ChyronHego's next-generation, multiformat production clip server. Designed for use in the most demanding broadcast environments, PowerClips enables the playback of animated and still clips such as bumpers, station promos, and coming-ups. PowerClips' tab-view user interface offers total control by allowing the operator to lay out all command and control panels according to their operational requirements. Based on ChyronHego's GS2 graphics engine, the PowerClips platform is available as a 1-RU, two-channel standard model or as a 2-RU, four-channel fully optioned system.

CAMIO4 Simple, Flexible, Cost-Effective Graphics Workflows

ChyronHego's next-generation CAMIO4 graphics asset management software and all-new CAMIO MX server work together to power graphics asset workflows and greatly expand a production team's reach. Through seamless integration with ChyronHego s Lyric PRO graphics creation tool, PowerClips clip server, and MOS newsroom computer systems (NRCSs) support, CAMIO4 also functions as a highly flexible content distribution tool. This versatile solution does the work of multiple devices, resulting in a direct reduction in operating expenses for any news, sports, or postproduction facility. The net effect is a smooth-running graphics workflow that greatly increases the speed of getting important graphics to air while eliminating mistakes.

