Chubb Cybersecurity Experts to Discuss Cyber Threats Faced by Media Organizations at MFM 2018 CFO Summit

Chubb cybersecurity insurance experts Tony Dolce, a Vice President of North American Financial Lines Claims, and John Graham, Vice President and Cyber Product Manager for Commercial Insurance, will discuss the latest cyber threats faced by media organizations and the lessons learned from past experiences at the Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM) 2018 CFO Summit. MFM’s CFO Summit is scheduled for March 8-9, at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Hilton.

Dolce and Graham will also review the best practices for mitigating losses and how organizations can present themselves as a “good cyber risk” when looking for a cyber insurance policy. MFM has endorsed Chubb as the preferred commercial insurer for its members.

“Ransomware and other cyber attacks continue to wreak havoc on virtually all commercial enterprises, unfortunately media organizations number among the top targets,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. “With the help of Chubb experts Tony Dolce and John Graham, our CFO Summit attendees will get a first-hand look at the cyber threat landscape and the best ways to protect their organizations from harm.”

About the Presenters:

Tony Dolce is Vice President and Cyber Lead of North American Financial Lines Claims with Chubb, where he has North American claims responsibility for the Cyber line of Business, working closely with the firm’s Cyber Claim Manager. Over the course of his 16-year tenure with Chubb, he has handled several large cyber matters and frequently speaks at industry events. He is an Advisory Board Member of the CLM Management and Professional Liability Community and the co-chair of their Technology Committee.

While at Chubb, Dolce has managed several groups handling financial lines claims, including Cyber, Media, Lawyers and Miscellaneous Professional Liability lines of business. Most recently, he was the Eastern Regional Manager for Large Commercial D&O claims. Prior to joining Chubb, Dolce was an attorney with the law firm of Murtha Cullina, specializing in insurance coverage and commercial litigation. He also served as the law clerk for the Hon. William J. Lavery, Chief Judge of the Connecticut Appellate Court. He earned his B.A. and J.D. from the University of Connecticut and is a member of the Connecticut state and federal bars.

John Graham is Vice President and Cyber Product Manager for Commercial Insurance at Chubb. He has been a contributing member of the Insurance Services Office Cyber and eCommerce Panels, the American Insurance Association Cyber Working Group and the Dept. of Homeland Security Cyber Incident Data and Analysis Working Group. Graham is also a Certified Information Privacy Professional through the International Association of Privacy Professionals and carries the CPCU and AAI insurance designations. He has developed and instructed continuing education courses on errors and omissions (E&O) and cybersecurity. He is a frequent panelist at various cyber industry events. Graham has a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire and has 30 years of insurance industry experience.

About the MFM CFO Summit

Now in its 12th year, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides an exclusive forum for a no-holds-barred dialogue focused on the most important issues facing CFOs and media executives who deal directly with financial management processes. The 2018 event will feature the latest intelligence and facilitated discussions on cyber-security, economic and media consumption trends, workplace issues, digital media rights requirements, connected cars/ the IoT, and managing big data, among other pressing matters.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Eligible attendees can obtain an up to 9.5 CPE Credits over the two-day summit.

Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.