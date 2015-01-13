Christopher Walken, Dennis Miller, Brittany Daniel, Mark McGrath, Patrick Warburton and Adam Beach Get Dirty With David Spade in ‘Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser’

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2015 – Crackle, Sony Pictures Television’s streaming service and television network, announced today that Christopher Walken (“Catch Me If You Can,” “Pulp Fiction”), Dennis Miller (“Dennis Miller Live,” Thank You For Not Smoking”), Brittany Daniel (“The Game,” “Sweet Valley High”), Mark McGrath (“Extra”), and Patrick Warburton (“Sequestered,” “Rules of Engagement’), join David Spade (“Rules of Engagement”) in “Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser,” the first ever made-for-digital sequel to a major motion picture. The long-awaited sequel to the Columbia Pictures cult favorite comedy will pick-up where the first film left off, following the comedic misadventures of the mullet-clad, lovable redneck ‘Joe Dirt.’

David Spade, Christopher Walken, Dennis Miller, Brittany Daniel, and Adam Beach return with their original roles, with newcomers Mark McGrath and Patrick Warburton. Spade re-teams with Fred Wolf who co-wrote and executive produced the sequel to the Columbia Pictures cult favorite. Wolf also serves as the director. “Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser” is produced by Happy Madison Productions. Production was completed at the end of 2014 on location in Louisiana—the backdrop of the Baton Rouge based original feature film.

The feature is scheduled for release in the summer of 2015 on Crackle.