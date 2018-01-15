CHRISTOPHE RIANDEE, VICE CEO OF GAUMONT, IS SELECTED AS JURY PRESIDENT OF THE SIXTH ANNUAL EUROPEAN PROJECT AND TALENT FORUM

LILLE & PARIS, FRANCE – January 15, 2018 – Following the recent announcement of the “Call for Series Projects”, Ms. Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, announced today that Christophe Riandee, Vice CEO of Gaumont, the first and oldest film company in the world, has been appointed as this year’s jury president of the European Project and Talent Forum (formerly Co-Production Forum), the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival set for May 2 to 4. Riandee will choose four other top executives from the scripted industry to join him in this prestigious jury who will judge 16 television series in development and award a 50,000€ grand prize to the best project during the Forum. In addition, it was announced that registration for the European Project and Talent Forum is now open at https://seriesmania.com/en/industry/accreditations.

“It’s a great honor to have as president of our professional jury my dear friend Christophe who through Narcos showed to the world that outstanding quality no longer has nationalities or languages barriers,” commented Ms. Herszberg.

Since 2013, the Forum has seen many projects become a series, including: Liar, Tabula Rasa, Stella Blomkvist, Keeping Faith, Banking District with many others currently in production or in advanced development. As a part of the Forum, 16 projects in development will be selected to participate in the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions in front of more than 400 decision makers of the TV industry including, co-producers, distributors, and TV channel representatives. The “Call for Series Projects” is still open. Producers who have projects in development can apply until Feb 23rd at https://seriesmania.com/en/professionnels/appel-a-projets.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHE RIANDEE

Christophe Riandee is the Vice CEO of Gaumont, the legendary European-based motion picture studio in Paris, France, which celebrated its 120th Anniversary in 2015. The Gaumont catalog of films is one of the richest in Europe with over 1000 titles. Riandee also serves as Vice CEO for the television division of Gaumont having developed the brand on a global level in the TV business with offices in Los Angeles and Paris. Key drama series include the Golden Globe-nominated Narcos and Hannibal, and the upcoming dramas The Frozen Dead, Crosshair, and Spy City, amongst many others. Gaumont Television is also one of today’s leading producers and distributors of children’s entertainment with a catalogue of over 30 kids’ television series and 800 half-hours of animation broadcast in over 130 countries.

ABOUT SERIES MANIA

Created by Laurence Herszberg in 2010, the Series Mania Festival brings the best international TV series on the big screen and offers its audience (over 50,000 spectators in 2017 with 1,200 industry professionals) the unique opportunity to meet and debate with renowned show-runners, directors and television talent. Series Mania has developed into a unique event with wide recognition, entirely dedicated TV series, and aimed at both the general public and industry professionals. For this ninth edition, the Festival is moving to the northern French city of Lille (Hauts-de-France) where it will once again organize a competition featuring world premieres judged by a prestigious international jury.

ABOUTEUROPEAN PROJECT AND TALENT FORUM

Launched in 2013, the European Project and Talent Forum (formerly the Co-Production Forum), the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival has become the place to be for all those involved in the creation of TV series around the world. The Forum has seen many projects become a series, including: Liar, Tabula Rasa, Stella Blomkvist, Keeping Faith, Banking District with many others currently in production or in advanced development. In 2017, over 1,200 accredited professionals from 35 countries attended the Forum.